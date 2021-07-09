From: Dr. Judith Briles --The Book Shepherd Denver , CO Friday, July 9, 2021



The 2021 Inductees to the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame Are Revealed! Denver, CO, July 9, 2021 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame will hold its second Author Induction celebration gala on September 18 at the Renaissance Central Park hotel in Denver, honoring an incredible group of exceptional authors. The 16 inductees include 4 Legacies: Robert Heinlein, often called the "dean of science fiction writers", he was among the first to emphasize scientific accuracy in his fiction and became a pioneer of the subgenre of hard science fiction, Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Michener, National Book Award winner John Edward Williams, author of Butcher's Crossing and Augustus, and H. Marie Wormington, considered to be one of the nation's top anthropologists. The other inductees into the Hall of Fame are: Kevin J. Anderson : Author of over 170 published books, 58 of which have been national or international bestsellers. He has written numerous novels in the Dune, Star Wars, X-Files, and Batman/Superman universes, as well as unique steampunk fantasy novels Clockwork Angels and Clockwork Lives, written with legendary rock drummer Neil Peart.

: Author of over 170 published books, 58 of which have been national or international bestsellers. He has written numerous novels in the Dune, Star Wars, X-Files, and Batman/Superman universes, as well as unique steampunk fantasy novels Clockwork Angels and Clockwork Lives, written with legendary rock drummer Neil Peart. Penny Rafferty Hamilton: A world-record setting aviator, she currently focuses on aviation and aerospace. Recently, she authored America's Amazing Airports, Inspiring Words for Sky and Space Women, and 101 Trailblazing Women of Air and Space. Hamilton earned numerous journalism, education, business, and aviation awards.

A world-record setting aviator, she currently focuses on aviation and aerospace. Recently, she authored America's Amazing Airports, Inspiring Words for Sky and Space Women, and 101 Trailblazing Women of Air and Space. Hamilton earned numerous journalism, education, business, and aviation awards. Justin Matott: A children's author, notably known for Ol' Lady Grizelda and I think My Dog Might Be a Nerd. Picked up by Random House after selling 5,000 copies of his self-published children's book in three weeks, he left the corporate world to see if he could live the dream of being an author/speaker as his vocation. Millions of his children's books have been sold across the world.

children's author, notably known for Ol' Lady Grizelda and I think My Dog Might Be a Nerd. Picked up by Random House after selling 5,000 copies of his self-published children's book in three weeks, he left the corporate world to see if he could live the dream of being an author/speaker as his vocation. Millions of his children's books have been sold across the world. Sandra Dallas: Denver based New York Times best-selling author Sandra Dallas is the author of 16 adult novels, four young reader novels, and 10 nonfiction books. She was dubbed "a quintessential American voice" by Jane Smiley in Vogue Magazine.

Denver based New York Times best-selling author Sandra Dallas is the author of 16 adult novels, four young reader novels, and 10 nonfiction books. She was dubbed "a quintessential American voice" by Jane Smiley in Vogue Magazine. Carol Fenster: When major New York publishers rejected Colorado author Carol Fenster's pioneering work featuring gluten-free cooking strategies and how to eat healthy and happy, it didn't stop her. She is the pioneer of gluten free cooking.

When major New York publishers rejected Colorado author Carol Fenster's pioneering work featuring gluten-free cooking strategies and how to eat healthy and happy, it didn't stop her. She is the pioneer of gluten free cooking. W. Michael Gear: Professional archaeologist and New York Times bestselling author with 60 novels, 2 short stories, and 17 million copies of his books in print that have been translated into 29 languages is what brings W. Michael Gear to the Hall.

Professional archaeologist and New York Times bestselling author with 60 novels, 2 short stories, and 17 million copies of his books in print that have been translated into 29 languages is what brings W. Michael Gear to the Hall. Charlotte Hinger: Charlotte Hinger is a multi-published, award-winning author of fiction and nonfiction—long and short, historical, and contemporary—primarily, but not exclusively, focused on the Western experience with an emphasis on the African-American/Black experience in the historical West, primarily in the Great Plains region.

Charlotte Hinger is a multi-published, award-winning author of fiction and nonfiction—long and short, historical, and contemporary—primarily, but not exclusively, focused on the Western experience with an emphasis on the African-American/Black experience in the historical West, primarily in the Great Plains region. Manuel Ramos: Among the first Latinos to publish in the mystery genre and was given the title "the Godfather of Chicano Noir" by the esteemed writer Luis Alberto Urrea. His books are set in the community in which he lives – Denver's Northside, aka Highlands – and in rural Colorado.

Among the first Latinos to publish in the mystery genre and was given the title "the Godfather of Chicano Noir" by the esteemed writer Luis Alberto Urrea. His books are set in the community in which he lives – Denver's Northside, aka Highlands – and in rural Colorado. Patricia Raybon: Is an award-winning author, essayist, and novelist who writes top-rated books at the daring intersection of faith and race. Her most notable books are My First White Friend: Confessions on Race, Love and Forgiveness and All That Is Secret: An Annalee Spain Mystery.

Is an award-winning author, essayist, and novelist who writes top-rated books at the daring intersection of faith and race. Her most notable books are My First White Friend: Confessions on Race, Love and Forgiveness and All That Is Secret: An Annalee Spain Mystery. Richard Weissman: one of the most productive and important authors writing about American roots music and the music business. Music Business: Career Opportunities & Self Defense has sold over 100,000 copies and used in many college music programs. Dick's work was among the earliest books written about the music business.

one of the most productive and important authors writing about American roots music and the music business. Music Business: Career Opportunities & Self Defense has sold over 100,000 copies and used in many college music programs. Dick's work was among the earliest books written about the music business. Flint Whitlock: The current editor of the WWII Quarterly magazine since 2010, Whitlock's notable books include Soldiers on Skis: A Pictorial Memoir of the 10th Mountain Division and The Beasts of Buchenwald: Karl & Ilse Koch, Human-Skin Lampshades, and the War-Crimes Trial of the Century. The Smithsonian, National Geographic, Colorado National Guard, and other groups is honored to have him as a battlefield tour guide.

The current editor of the WWII Quarterly magazine since 2010, Whitlock's notable books include Soldiers on Skis: A Pictorial Memoir of the 10th Mountain Division and The Beasts of Buchenwald: Karl & Ilse Koch, Human-Skin Lampshades, and the War-Crimes Trial of the Century. The Smithsonian, National Geographic, Colorado National Guard, and other groups is honored to have him as a battlefield tour guide. "Avi" Edward Wortis: Avi is the author of more than 70 books for children and young adults, including the 2003 Newbery medal winner Crispin: The Cross of Lead. He has won two Newbery Honors and many other awards for his children's fiction. The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame is the first in the nation to recognize and celebrate the breadth of work that authors brought forth. Tickets are available to the public at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org The ticket includes dinner and special program. Dom Testa, morning host of Dom & Jeremy on Mix 101 will emcee once again. There is limited space available so register for the gala early. You can buy single tickets, or reserve a table of 8 for your party. About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame® Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die. The next Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, Colorado. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2021 celebration. Press inquiries: Contact Founder, Dr. Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

