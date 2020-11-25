Thanksgiving Inspiration

Suddenly the Holiday Season.
Marred by the pandemic like so much else and how-to be holidaying amid the austere New Normal.
Be cozy. Be inspired with our ebooks at Gallery Books Press with the "Journey Beyond Darkness"
series by our publisher, Chaplain Sharrye Schlerf. http://ow.ly/cDXB30r8qvu
What is of greatest concern amid these New Normal days.
Family. Community. Health. Religion. Education. Politics. Law & Order. Weather. Famine. Pandemic. The mared Holiday Season...means more inspiration than ever.
Is this The Great Awakening?
Angstful at headline turbulence?
Discover Christian prophetic thrillers that study historical timeline.
Then find "Direction in an Age of Confusion" by Sharrye Schlerf, author, chaplain and publisher at Gallery Books Press.
An epic work, years in the making, Chaplain Schlerf has also created a new blog "The Prophet's Blog" as backgrounder insight relaying scripture parallels. http://ow.ly/vujl30rka7V
ICYMI
Here's some thumbnail summaries of recent blogs.
blog 23 theme
Why not feel like a kid again & binge watch classics, and revisit a vintage TV series with a focus on age and illustrating successful careers of those in their 70s. Hope resonates
blog 24 theme
Your Vote. Our Heritage. Was the "I voted" sticker, this year's "Badge of Courage". How will our heritage uphold accountability and The Truth in 2021.
blog 25 theme
The turbulence of our recent Election, explored our Voting heritage and Electoral process -- while presenting assorted Bible study paths for additional inspiration these days.
blog 26 theme
Has there been a detour from spiritual faith in America. Uncertain times. Marred Holidays. Maybe a good time for Prayer Petitions.
blog 27 theme
Is this the Great American Awakening? Or Churches silently rising to challenge "Separation" issues. This blog edition also features suggested Bible study with the Book of Jeremiah.
Stay connected these days. Meet us online at our assorted social pages.
From our place to your special place in the heart, our best wishes for a grateful Happy Thanksgiving.