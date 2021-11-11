Thanksgiving Hosts: Dinner Guests on a Diet? What to Do

Almost everyone seems to be on a diet these days. Most Thanksgiving hosts will probably have one or more weight-conscious dinner guests.

It's easy to find tips to keep these guests from derailing their diets. But it's hard to find information for Thanksgiving hosts who'll be entertaining dieting dinner guests.

In keeping with her belief that everyone should be able to enjoy eating without the "fear of getting fat", Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston's tip sheet provides guidelines for hosts with dieting dinner guests.

Says Houston. "Accommodating weight-conscious guests goes beyond serving diet-friendly food. It starts with the host putting guests at ease so they can relax and enjoy themselves without worrying about their weight. The way a host presents or serves the food can make it easy or difficult for dieting guests to keep calorie consumption in check."

Respect the Guest's Food Decisions

Houston's tip sheet also covers things a considerate host should never say or do. For example:

Houston says "It's important to respect a guest's decisions about what or how much to eat. It would be inconsiderate to harass a dieting guest to have seconds, or insist that they eat something they've already declined."

Thanksgiving Tip Sheet Covers 3 Areas

Houston's tip sheet makes it easy for Thanksgiving hosts to accommodate dieting guests. They can do so without shortchanging other guests who aren't as concerned about their weight.

Easy-to-implement suggestions are provided in each of the sections below:

Do's and don'ts for hosting dieting dinner guests

Easy tips and tricks for accommodating guests who are watching their weight

Suggestions on diet-friendly food and beverages – from appetizers to desserts

NOTE: Many of the tips come from Ruth Houston's upcoming book Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise