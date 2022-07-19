Texas Medicare Insurance Agents Sought By Association

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is seeking independent Medicare agents in El Paso, Lubbock and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"The Association makes available a free online resource used daily by consumers to find local Medicare agents in their area," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Association. "Apparently, there are no agents listed for these three markets." The directory lists all agents within 100 miles of a particular Zip Code.

The Association director is preparing for Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period. "This is the time of the year when millions of seniors are looking to compare and often switch their Medicare plan," Slome notes. "Consumers are often looking for someone independent who is familiar with the plans in their immediate area."

Slome notes that traffic to the Association's online directory grew by 40 percent in 2021. "It is a valuable third-party resource and more media are making consumers aware of the directory existence," he adds. Agents offering Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage products are listed on the directory.

Insurance agents interested in learning more about Local Medicare Agent Listing visit the Association's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/sell-medicare-insurance/medicare-insurance-agent-directory/.

To find Medicare insurance agents in your area, access the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. Access is free and completely private.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.