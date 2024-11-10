Test of Newswire feed for Monday.

From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, November 10, 2024

News Releases & ExpertBook Last Call.



Last Call for 2025 PDF ExpertBook is this Friday – Deadline for printed 2025 Yearbook is January 31. Act now to be in both. Reply with "Send join offer." See the current 2024 Yearbook at www.ExpertBook.com







This week is also last call for current members to update their profiles. Reply with "send user id and password" and I'll get them out to you.



Tomorrow Tuesday, November 12 Is last day for Affiliate members to send promos to their lists. Reply "please send swipe copy." Not an affiliate member yet? "Please do affiliate set up for me." Lots of benefits; $100 annual royalty – Bronze level affiliates get a brownies. Current affiliates please reply with address for UPS delivery.







New: Basic profiles now free for expired ExpertClick members – You get your profile reactivated and shown at bottom of results on your topics. Basic profiles are show by last activity date. Reply "Re-active." and I'll send User Id and password so you can renew free.



Not a member yet? Basic profiles are free for those with Linkedin pages with a) Verified Status & b) at least 100 contacts. Reply: "Send free basic offer."



Looking for events to speak at?



Our site: Speaker Leads --- https://x.com/SpeakerLeads ----- Follow free.



SpeakerMatch from Bryan Capowitz -- https://speakermatch.com/



SpeakerTunity from Jackie Lapin -- https://www.speakertunity.com/



Espeakers from Joe Heaps -- https://www.espeakers.com/



Super Credential – "Certified Virtual Speaker" -- Great way to show you call do a great Zoom Call



https://support.espeakers.com/portal/en/kb/articles/how-to-get-certified-as-a-virtual-presenter



News Releases



@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@



A True American Hero: Don's Steele's Legacy Series Shares the Inspirational Tale of Honored Veteran John J. Kulhavi



White Lake, MI—Author Don Steele, PhD., continues his highly-praised Legacy Series with the biography of Brigadier General John J. Kulhavi. Through personal stories, interviews with friends, and the addition of relevant poems and lyrics, No Soldier Left Behind stretches from John's childhood to the present day, highlighting his accomplishments and impact in both his military and non-military life.



http://newsreleasewire.com/307581 Media Contact: For a review copy of No Soldier Left Behind or to arrange an interview with Don Steele or John Kulhavi, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist. @@@@@@@@@@



Millennials are Raising Pets Instead of Kids



Five Questions to ask Michael Levine:



Why do you think millennials are choosing pets over children, and what societal or economic factors might be influencing this trend?



What are some of the unintended consequences you've observed from millennials treating pets like children? How are pets' physical and mental health being impacted by this shift?



With the rise of pet-centric businesses and products, how much do you think the pet industry itself is shaping millennials' perception of pets as family members?



Do you think millennials have a responsibility to adopt a different approach to pet care? If so, what changes would help create a healthier environment for their pets?



How can millennials find a healthier balance in their relationships with pets, and what advice would you offer for those who want to ensure their pets lead happier, more stable lives?







See full news release at: http://newsreleasewire.com/307580



About Michael Levine:



Michael Levine is one of America's foremost media experts, with a distinguished career advising high-profile clients. His bestselling books include Guerilla P.R. and Broken Windows, Broken Business. For over three decades, Levine has been a trusted voice in media and culture.



Contact at: 424-431-1973



AprilL@BoundlessMediaUSA.com



@@@@@@@@@@



Laugh Your Way to Higher Sales: Why Humor Can Be Your Secret Weapon Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert How did you first discover the impact humor could have on professional relationships, especially in sales? Can you share an example of how humor helped you break down barriers with a difficult client or in a challenging sales situation? You mentioned that humor makes messaging more memorable – why do you think humor has this effect, and how can sales professionals use it to stand out in a crowded market? For those who might be hesitant, what are some tips on incorporating humor in a natural and appropriate way without it coming off forced or unprofessional? What advice would you give to sales teams aiming to create stronger client connections and referrals through humor? Are there pitfalls to avoid? http://newsreleasewire.com/307570 800-492-9394 Jan@TheWorkLady.com @@@@@@@@@@



Foreign Perspectives on America's Fading Democracy Albert Goldson, CEO, Cerulean Council What parallels can we draw between the McCarthy era's loyalty oaths and today's cancel culture? How has technology played a role in enforcing modern societal expectations? How does the perception of American democracy differ between Americans and people from other countries, especially in Asia? Why do you think there is a growing sense abroad that U.S. democracy is eroding? The text mentions "totalitarian creep" and the concept of "Deep State Centurions" influencing public opinion and policy. Do you think there is a coordinated effort between government and corporations to limit free speech? If so, how does this manifest? What role do mega-corporations, particularly in sectors like Big Tech and Big Pharma, play in shaping American society today? Are these industries too powerful, and should they be more heavily regulated to protect democratic freedoms? The article describes new immigrants as a potential tool to shift the balance of power within American society. Is it fair to view immigration policy as a means of political and social control? What are the implications of this perspective? http://newsreleasewire.com/307497 917-710-7209 agoldson@ceruleancouncil.com



@@@@@@@@@@ Robin Jay KETO over 50 YouTube Channel 702-460-1420 Robin@RobinJay.com https://www.youtube.com/@KETOover50 After beginning my KETO journey, I quickly lost 25 pounds over the first few months. After a lifetime of dieting, I felt I had finally found a healthy way to lose weight and keep it off. It works for me. Maintaining a Ketogenic lifestyle is EASY and satisfying; I never feel deprived... and I'm a foodie! I'm excited to share with you just how easy and simple it is to follow this lifestyle choice. Being over 50 brings some challenges with it. But nothing says we can't excel at everything we do! I think going KETO is the key to health and more robust longevity. I look forward to sharing some FAB content with you, including some of my favorite recipes, INSPIRATION, hacks, trends, gadgets, resources, and lifestyle tips! Whether you're new to KETO or a long-time fan, you'll find something here to fuel your journey to better health and energy. Getting older can be a bitch, but it doesn't have to be. :-) Join me for the fun! Like, comment, and subscribe. https://www.youtube.com/@KETOover50 @@@@@@@@@@ https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/The-Event-Mechanic-Launches-New-Solutions-to-Boost-Event-Attendance-and-Engagement,2024307483.aspx



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Dream-World-Series-for-Chicago-Could-Have-Happened-in-1964,2024



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Second-American-Rebellion,2024307423



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Lisa-Anderson-President-of-LMA-Consulting-Group-Warns-of-Heightened-Supply-Chain-Vulnerabilities-Amid-Rising-Cyberattacks,2024307385.aspx//www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Second-American-Rebellion,2024307423.aspx



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Tell-Me-Something-About-Myself-I-Might-Not-Realize-I-said-,2024307577.aspx



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Veterans-Day-2024-Ten-Steps-to-a-Federal-Job-FREE-Virtual-class,2024307565.aspx



https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/How-To-Get-The-Best-Results-When-Internet-Dating-For-Over-60s,2024307550.aspx



Profiles of interest presented Jeopardy Style with question to ask them (yes, created with ChatGTP) JV --- 19-5362



Robin Jay



19-5477 Pam Rambo



19-5475 Maura Thomas -- Productivity Expert



19-5473 Rodney Flowers -- Inspirational



Savetz



Koch



Amani 19-5387



Reuschlein 4597



Collard



McNtee 5027



463 Randy Rolfe



3508 Bike



1288 Larry Tracy



Feldman



1919 Levitan



Beverly Smallwood



Here are the headlines from News Release Wire. Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*Holiday Coping Tips For Divorced Parents When Apart From Your Kids!



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307585



*Webinar Goals: Education or Lead Gen?



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307584



*Unmoving Pedestrians



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307583



*Graphics A True American Hero: Don?s Steele?s Legacy Series Shares the Inspirational Tale of Honored Veteran John J. Kulhavi



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307582



*Teeth, Implants, and Potential Issues of Profit Against Health and Ethics



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307579



*Millennials are Raising Pets Instead of Kids



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307580



*?Tell Me Something About Myself I Might Not Realize,? I said. . .



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307577



*Will you reinvent how you refer to your profession? This time?.for accountants.



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307576



*Back To The Future Is Back & Better Than Ever!



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307575



*What REALLY Motivated All Those Votes for Trump?



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307574



*3 Tips for Eye-Catching Banner Ads



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307573



*Why Supplements Alone Aren't Enough



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307571



*Laugh Your Way to Higher Sales: Why Humor Can Be Your Secret Weapon



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307570



*YouTube Goldmine: Why Content = Cash for Entrepreneurs



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307569



*Ultimate Products Holiday Guide #7



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307567



*Veterans Day 2024 ? Ten Steps to a Federal Job® FREE Virtual class



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307565



*Harness The Power Of A Dual Readership Path



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307564



*Derren Brown ? A Master Mentalist on Magic, Mind Reading, Ambition, Stoicism, Religion, and More (#776)



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307562



*Top of Mind Thursday ? November 7, 2024: What Just Happened?



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307561



*Are bond vigilantes ignoring the elephant and picking on Britain?



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307560



*Televangelist Joni Lamb Travels to Trump Victory Party on Ministry Jet



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307558



*3 Ways to Remove Your Obstacle to Becoming an Author



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307557



*The Ultimate Guide to Protecting Yourself From Disinformation i.e. Dezinformatsiya, Misinformation & Fake News



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307554



*Navigating Google Business Profile Penalties: A Wedding Industry Perspective



http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/307553



RadioTour.com is coming!!!!







Members will need to have a Calendly direct scheduling account, so talk radio producers will be able to book you direct. We will share you "set up meeting" link with your mention.



Get your free Calendly account here: https://calendly.com/



# # # #

