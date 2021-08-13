Telelecommuting Working From On Multiple Side Hustles?

Friday, August 13, 2021

"One of my contacts says she got put in Facebook jail for 30 days…

The Don gets kicked off Twitter for two years…

I got banned from LinkedIn indefinitely…

…something about: censorship, drinking too much coffee, and/or reading some real life Harry Potter books… at the same time… etc., etc., …and/or, yes—even some more… etc." Hahaha ?? Hahaha ?? Hahaha ?? Doh! Ha! ?? Duh!

~ Jon Paul | PR Guy | CharmWishPR.com







"Jon Paul has been managing my business affairs for over two years. I highly recommend his support and help in obtaining good pr for all your social marketing and any other activities you may be needing to do successfully with his help at very reasonable prices."

— Prof. Margaret Rogers Van Coops, drmargaretspeaks.com







"Jon Paul was instrumental in launching me into the world of podcast interviews as a guest speaker on the topic of Consciousness, in my newly published book, "Sight Beyond Sight." His connections in the journalism network opened doors for articles I submitted, creating connections for my work. Dedicated, forward thinking and creative."

— Raine Dalrymple, sightbeyondsight.org

"Confessions of the Broomstick Clique: Mirror, mirror on the wall... Who's got the biggest broomstick of them all ?.?.?" Amazon, ebook - by ~ Jon Paul | PR Guy (#1 Best Seller on "International Women's Day" in Erotic Art | Erotic Arts and Photography) 5.0 out of 5 stars Anything is possible

Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020

"Wow everyone must be able to write a book I was thinking I could never write a book and now I know I can and I can also sell it on kindle so thank you for helping me figure this out."

— Jennifer Ratliff, amazon.com review

Got my clients on some radio and/or podcast shows… with a about 200,000 listeners/month… another with 50,000 to 100,000 listeners/month… and, even one with 300+ million listeners/month. So at a ballpark conversion ratio on the average sales letter at 1%. That's, about 200 clients/month/shows like these. Want in on this exciting action to promote your business? Let's talk. Please schedule a time to discuss this here... www.calendly.com/charmwishpr