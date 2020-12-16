TV Series “A Good Goodbye” Returns to Albuquerque Cable

Series starts January 5, 2021 on Comcast Cable Channel 27

The TV series A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die returns to Albuquerque's Comcast Cable Channel 27 starting January 5, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. MST. The 14-episode series of 30-minute programs presents expert interviews on everything you need to know about funeral planning before there's a death in the family. It's hosted by pioneering death educator Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist, who brings a light touch to teaching about planning ahead for end-of-life.

Episodes cover topics such as pre-planning a funeral, cremation and memorial services, cemeteries, green burial, life celebrations, pet loss, estate planning, financial planning, managing funeral costs, hospice, grief, and other issues. Episodes are scheduled to air on Albuquerque's Comcast Channel 27 Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. MT and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. MT from January 5 through April 10.

"During this coronavirus pandemic, the mounting death toll and restrictions on gatherings make advance funeral planning more important than ever before. By planning ahead, we can help our loved ones reduce stress, minimize conflict, save money, and have a 'good goodbye,'" said Rubin. "With our 100% mortality rate, this TV series makes it easier for people to know what needs to be done not if but when there's a death in the family."

The TV series is also available online as YouTube videos and on a 4-DVD set. The YouTube playlist is: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe6E4W6NoP5tV0JLy5dMAeL0sSp4iPlMx. The DVD set is available at https://agoodgoodbye.com/radio-tv/a-good-goodbye-tv-series/. Here's episode one:

Series host Gail Rubin, CT, is a speaker, author, coordinator of the annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival, and president of the Historic Fairview Cemetery nonprofit organization. Known by her title, The Doyenne of Death®, she uses humor, film clips and outside-the-box activities to start end-of-life planning conversations. She was one of the first people to hold a Death Café in the United States. Albuquerque Business First recognized her with their 2019 Women of Influence Award. Her website is www.AGoodGoodbye.com.

The series was first produced and aired in 2013 through Comcast's cable access program, which was on hiatus for the past few years. Studio 519 Public Access Channel 27 recently renovated the studio, installing new equipment at the Central Avenue location. The project is designed to allow Albuquerque residents to create original video content and share programs on cable. Learn more at www.Studio519ABQ.com.

The series' anchor sponsor is the FRENCH Family of Companies, including FRENCH Funerals & Cremations, Sunset Memorial Park, Best Friends Pet Cremation Services, and Cremation Society of New Mexico. Their website is www.FrenchFunerals.com.

Other sponsors include Morris Hall, PLLC, estate planning attorneys, www.MorrisTrust.com; Retirement Extender, financial advisors, www.RetirementExtender.com; and Estate Pros, offering professional dispersal of personal possessions due to a move, illness or death, www.EstateProsNM.com.