THANK YOU STAPLES!…How My 17-Year-Old Staples Surge Protector Saved Devices & Valuable Files...

In 2007 I purchased a Staples brand surge protector in Hollywood, California. It was a two-tier model, see photo, which had well spaced outlets and also included phone and coaxial jacks. This device was used at my offices until 2015, then it went into a storage room with extremely poor climate controls, basically one attached to garage that was damp in winter and hot in summer.

It sat, with lots of other gear, in storage until early 2019 and became a part of an office set up for the last five years. Over the years I purchased new surge protectors but I always came back to that one because of the long cord and the fact it could accommodate many plugs without getting too jammed up. Some new ones are so crowded up and odd configs can be a problem.

And it was being used for my main desktop computer, which was part of a multiple computer, multi-monitor workstation. My external hard drive was plugged in with 25 years of files, many backed up but some of the latest book files I had been working on for over a year were not. Many of my latest client work files were not backed as well. But this was not only my primary working computer but my gaming desktop, and I dreaded even thinking about having to fork out to replace the machine and buy all the games and programs again.

Last Friday night, March 22, 2024, the power went out; a transformer in the neighborhood blew and the power company brought out a portable generator to power 15 houses while they arranged for new one. Saturday afternoon the generator quit and someone was sent out to get it running again; when the power came up I stupidly started working on the computer instead of shutting everything down till all was safe with a new transformer.



Well, as I was working on the computer and they were working on the generator, a power spike blew through the house and literally, I do mean literally, blew up the 17-year-old Staples surge protector. The smell was awful, smoke coming out, and my heart sank as I feared the worst.

After getting a new protector, and waiting till a new transformer was installed, lo and behold all is well and my workhorse Staples surge protector did the job perfectly. WOW, I took the old one to the local Staples and told them the story and they were pleased.



I was stupid and lucky at the same time.

THANK YOU STAPLES!!!