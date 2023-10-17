Sylvester Stallone leads in Rebel-The Director's Cut Screens at the Lumiere October 21st 9pm this Saturday

Rebel

- The Director's Cut

October 21-a Movicorp classic feature will screen at 9pm at the Lumiere at the Music Hall at 9pm this weekend in Beverly Hills.

Remastered and offered as a timely and every pleasing reflection on war and history, it vets the actions and reactions people undertook during the '70's to make life more meaningful. You can revive or discover a moment when someone and a generation chose the "Road less travelled" to find purpose in a violent and chaotic world.

People are hurt or hurt others, communication falters, the Truth seems elusive, and best wishes go astray, but the New York scene, the jeans and panchos, and the rebel against the machine character reflects the antihero in all of us and the question of our time.

Alive or not, during the Vietnam War era, or this will be your first viewing, the feature continued to screen overseas until this season it was remastered to return to American Screens. Today, 30 years after its first release, you will find still find the subject, story and characters ever authentic, memorable, and capable of evoking pathos.

So do not miss an opportunity to bring friends and family Saturday night to return to the past to wonder about our shared future.

You are invited by Robert Schnitzer the Director, co-writer, and producer, when he spoke at the Premiere's prescreening Q&A to risk your heart and see what touches and moves you.

MC'd by Kathy Close, VP of Production for Oasis TV and Movicorp at the Rebel Premiere paraphrased her Schnitzer here "The most of important of all causes of our time, is world peace."

The nonprofit designated Premiere donations is World beyond war.org and MacGregor Reddy represented California and the national organization and its projects, initiatives, and mission as global charity worthy of donations year-round. Their website has tools, insights, facts and opportunity resources to transform the acceptability of war as an unsustainable and deadly status quo.

As a vintage antiwar, romantic thriller starring a young Sylvester Stallone, it return through Movicorp at the Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall Saturday night for its final screening. RSVP and reserve your tickets ahead and bring several friends. There is never a better moment than now to consider global peace through the mirror of Stallone's decisions and characters, choices, and stories of the cast.

While we are witnessing once again history in the making and the world on edge-what a time to reflect on the future we want to create. The Lumiere screens the film at the Music Hall Theatre on 9036 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. A classic, Rebel returns with a message for everyone... especially new generations, voters, adversaries and the part of ourselves that is at war within.

With your help Movicorp is finding its new audience and Movicorp is showing Rebel every Saturday night for this Limited Engagement on Saturdays as part of its ongoing streaming release plan. It will be adding new content from the Premiere Q&A with Hostess Kathy Close drawing out the purpose of the film from Mr. Schnitzer, the cast members and viewers who filled the Music Hall it will include the color and culture of a another Hollywood Tradition, mentoring fans, writers, future actors, and future creatives. Get your seats booked online asap.

For more information, you can call 310-274-6860 or look on the Lumiere's website at www.LumiereCinemaLA.com to purchase your seat. Click at the url below.



https://lumierecinemala.com/film-rebel-1973/

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

World Beyond War Benefit and Film Premiere press release:

www.vsnewsnetwork.com

Los Angeles media licensing and production and company:

www.movicorp.com

Clips of the film:

Preview on Drop Box:

www.dropbox.com/sci/fi/05lk0y2dynvnuj12d068a/Scenes-from-REBEL-Directors-Cur.mov?rikey=spp1he4xkw9hx41my2l8g9q8j&dl=0

Ticktok share this moment with friends:

https://www.tiktok.com/@movicorp/video/7286075342542916870?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Resources about World beyond War: World Beyond War.org



Clarifying that war is not the answer or viable especially on an ever connected world with a closed biosphere...another conversation is emerging and has begun....

Myth: War Is Inevitable - World BEYOND War

https://worldbeyondwar.org/no-more-weapons-shipments/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/palestine-like-much-of-the-world-needs-a-radical-change/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/horror-grief-and-urgent-advocacy/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/israels-9-11-is-a-slogan-to-rationalize-open-ended-killing-of-palestinian-civilians/





https://worldbeyondwar.org/david-swanson-and-david-gibbs-discuss-palestine-with-santita-jackson/

From the news to a new solution:

Not Ashamed of being Peacebuilders: is this another way suggested

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwe9qmN1uHY







Health:



https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2023/10/17/israel-gaza-hamas-war-tearing-family-friends-apart/71210562007/





Other reviews:



https://www.imdb.com/list/ls003839686/



https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/657877385/sylvester-stallone-s-first-starring-role-remastered-rebel-director-s-cut-charity-benefit-premiere-october-7th

https://www.inverse.com › entertainment › zack-snyder-rebel-moon-directors-cut

https://craigzablo.com › ?p=33882

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273986287/movicorp-announces-stallone-premiere-and-world-peace-event





Stallone Websites and News:



https://sylvesterstallone.com/

Studying Peace one day at a time:

Marshall Rosenberg: Nonviolent Communication

https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/2766138-nonviolent-communication-a-language-of-life---life-changing-tools-for-h

https://www.nonviolentcommunication.com/resources/mbr-quotes/

Unity in Diversity: https://www.scinterfaith.org/

Heart Math: https://www.heartmath.org/

Iman Centre: https://peacesundays.org/past-peace-sunday-events-2/

Manhattan Beach: https://www.thembnews.com/events/251863/unity-in-the-community

UN: https://www.un.org/en/observances/international-day-peace

https://www.un.org/en/observances/interfaith-harmony-week

The Prosperos: https://www.theprosperos.org/about

Interfaith Prayer: https://iffp.org/2023/10/11/prayer-for-peace/

Catholic Community: https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/prayers_reflections/prayer-for-peace-in-our-communities/

Cities of Peace: https://www.internationalcitiesofpeace.org/cities-listing/los-angeles-california-u-s-a/

https://www.internationalcitiesofpeace.org/inspire-peace/

https://www.internationalcitiesofpeace.org/cities-listing/

San Diego- Women Waging Peace Network - Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies - University of San Diego

Quaker Meeting Houses in Pasadena: (PDF) Three Quaker Meeting Houses in Pasadena, California: An Architectural Study (researchgate.net)







Rebels in LA:



https://laist.com/laist-kcet-artbound-screening-series-la-rebellion-a-cinematic-movement



https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/11/movies/la-rebellion-charles-burnett.html







Impact of War besides the obvious:



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Environmental_impact_of_war



Re: the Israel-Gaza war, many are actively rallying for peace, life, agency with participation and dignity worldwide:



https://www.theirishroadtrip.com/peace-wall-belfast/



https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-67117250



Queens University Belfast:



https://www.qub.ac.uk/schools/seamus-heaney-centre/

A film is just a film, but to quote Derry Girls:"Derry Girls" mural in Derry last Friday, April 14.quoted:"It made me think of the brilliant and very moving Agreement episode [of 'Derry Girls'] and something very poignant that Erin said: 'Things can't stay the same. And they shouldn't. No matter how scary it is, we have to move on and we have to grow up because things, well, they might just change for the better.'"_____________________________________________________________________________Dedicated to Movicorp, the families, brothers, sisters, comrades, survivors, activists, hostages, and children who will make a world of difference and write our contemporary history.We breath, dream, grieve, hope and pray with you.