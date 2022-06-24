Supreme Court overturns Roe in 6 to 3 vote Jun 24, 2022

Speaker
Los Angeles, CA
Friday, June 24, 2022


Are we going backwards---many say no
 
Supreme Court overturns Roe Vs Wade- Decision today, June 24, 2022

Women in Los Angeles and other cities are calling for response to this decision by the high court.

LA Program will begin at noon at the First Street U.S. Courthouse

350 W 1st Street, Suite 4311

Los Angeles, CA 90012-4565

 

…bring water and participate.

This nonviolent protest will continue into the evening responding to new direction paved by the justices.  There may also be continuing responses nationally, locally, statewide throughout the weekend and beyond.

Americans Celebrate and Mourn Abortion Decision as New Fights Loom (msn.com)

Lawmakers react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reversal - YouTube

Find out about the issue, get informed, write congress, vote....

@riseup4abortionrights.org 

WATCH LIVE | Analysis on Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade - YouTube

www.npr.org

www.kpfk.org
