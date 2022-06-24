Supreme Court overturns Roe in 6 to 3 vote Jun 24, 2022

Are we going backwards---many say no

Supreme Court overturns Roe Vs Wade- Decision today, June 24, 2022

Women in Los Angeles and other cities are calling for response to this decision by the high court.

LA Program will begin at noon at the First Street U.S. Courthouse

350 W 1st Street, Suite 4311



Los Angeles, CA 90012-4565

…bring water and participate.

This nonviolent protest will continue into the evening responding to new direction paved by the justices. There may also be continuing responses nationally, locally, statewide throughout the weekend and beyond.

Find out about the issue, get informed, write congress, vote....

