Supply Chain Strength is as Strong as Weakest Link Assesses Manufacturing Expert, Lisa Anderson

Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing Expert and President of LMA Consulting
Sees Supply Chain Strength to be as Strong as Weakest Link
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert, Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., sees supply chain strength to be as strong as its weakest link. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.
"For manufacturers and distributors focused on supply chain strength, it is critical to be constantly assessing gaps and weaknesses in the supply chain. There is pressure to adapt to changing needs quickly and provide an exceptional customer experience. That means ensuring that your supply chain is resilient to changes in the market and that your suppliers are reliable and responsive," commented Ms. Anderson.
Supply chain disruption continues to be headline news. Events much like the recent hijacking of the Colonial Pipeline led to panic that disrupted gas supply throughout the eastern seaboard of the U.S. "Every industry is vulnerable. Whether you manufacture and your suppliers provide raw materials, you assemble products and rely on components or you are a distributor of finished goods, you are only as good as the weakest link in your supply chain. Yet, if you do not have what it takes to provide the right product at the right time to the right place, you are at risk," she continued.
"Supply chain strength needs to be constantly assessed. Regular reviews of suppliers go deeper than simply a check-in. Geographic, political and economic factors influence the capabilities of a supplier, especially when suppliers are from multiple countries. Internal strengths such as I.T. and security need to be assessed and evaluated. Companies are bringing manufacturing back and using supplier partners from the U.S. to better control their supply chains. The ports are still backed up, stifling supply to key industries. That, coupled with our insatiable appetite for electronics, has caused chip shortages that are now affecting the auto industry," she continued. There is no 'magic bullet.' "But, organizations do control their sources of supply and can make strong efforts to ensure that their partners are true partners – that they are strong, reliable and have similar checks to ensure reliability. It only takes one weak partner to take down an entire supply chain," she concluded.
Ms. Anderson recently released "Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights for 2021 from Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Technology Executives," a special report that provides critical manufacturing and supply chain success elements. Manufacturing and distribution leaders and experts contributed insights. "Manufacturing is more sophisticated than it has ever been. Manufacturers are looking for ways to add value through customization so that they can grow. The supply chain is an integral part of that growth," she concluded. The special report can be downloaded from the LMA Consulting website at Emerging Above & Beyond: 21 Insights at no charge.
About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD
Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. She focuses on maximizing the customer experience and enabling profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 50 ERP Influencer by Washington-Frank, one of the most influential in Supply Chain by SAP and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She recently published I’ve Been Thinking, strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits and an eBook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19. A contributor on topics including a superior customer experience with SIOP, advancing innovation and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. For information, to sign up for her Profit Through PeopleTM Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.
###
Media Contact Kathleen McEntee | Kathleen McEntee & Associates, Ltd. | p. (760) 262 - 4080 | KMcEntee@KMcEnteeAssoc.com