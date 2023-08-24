Sunny’s Secrets: Indian Doctor Psychological Thriller

How far would you be willing to go to save someone who's dying? What if saving them meant you had to cross a line you never would have considered before? "Sunny's Secrets", a new novel by award-winning author Robin Jay, will have you wondering what you would do if you were in Nurse Sunny Sullivan's position.

"Sunny's Secrets" will have you on the edge of your seat. Jay's intriguing and thought-provoking premise for a different kind of switching lives novel challenges conventional thinking.

Nurse Sunny Sullivan's dream of a happy and purposeful life is destroyed when her husband, John, is deployed to Afghanistan, where a suicide bomber changes her world forever.

At John's funeral, Sunny is approached by Dr. Rohan Ray, a mysterious Indian doctor, who offers to teach her a secret, spiritual method for switching Life Force Energy between two people: unsuspecting "donors" who are about to end their lives, and patients who would give anything to live another day.

Knowing the devastation of suicide and desperately wanting to save her patients, Sunny accepts Rohan's bizarre offer to join his elite team of specialized colleagues as they carry out their unique, though questionable, mission. As she develops her skills, she finds herself overwhelmed by the heavy role. But she loves saving her patients.



Sunny quickly becomes entwined in a battle between right and wrong. Does she have what it takes to switch Life Force Energy between those who want to live and those who are hell-bent on dying?

Join Sunny on a profound journey of self-discovery, from the enchantment of mind-body-spirit magic and meditation to facing those obsessed with death as a solution to their mistakes. Brace yourself for an intriguing and well-written story that will leave you spellbound, wondering what you would do.

Sunny struggles with her own loss along with the consequences of switching lives. Follow her as she confronts the hidden depths of the human psyche in a truly unique story about friends and trusted relationships. Along with Dr. Rohan Ray, Sunny's quest to find a better way to save patients leads them back to where it all started… the Shuddh Aatma monastery in eastern India.

"Sunny's Secrets" is an unprecedented psychological thriller. Order your copy today and embark on a journey that will leave you breathless, craving more, and in awe of the resilience of the human spirit. Get your copy now and prepare to have your mind blown!