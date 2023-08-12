'Sunny’s Secrets': A Switching Places Novel

What if you could save lives... but the cost was higher than you could imagine?

Award-winning author Robin Jay's new, must-read page-turner will have you on the edge of your seat. Her intriguing and thought-provoking premise for a different kind of switching lives novel challenges conventional thinking.

Nurse Sunny Sullivan's dream of a happy and purposeful life is destroyed when her husband, John, is deployed to Afghanistan, where a suicide bomber changes Sunny's world forever.

At John's funeral, Sunny is approached by Dr. Rohan Ray, a mysterious Indian doctor, who offers to teach her a secret, spiritual method for switching Life Force Energy between two people: unsuspecting "donors" who are about to throw away their lives, and patients who are praying to live another day.

Knowing the devastation of suicide and desperately wanting to help her terminally ill patients, Sunny accepts Rohan's bizarre offer to join his elite team of specialized colleagues as they carry out their unique, though somewhat questionable, mission. As she develops her skills, she finds herself overwhelmed by the heavy role.



Sunny quickly becomes entwined in a battle between right and wrong. Does she have what it takes to switch Life Force Energy between those who want to live and those who are hell-bent on dying? Or will the unorthodox life-and-death responsibility be too much for her?



Join Sunny on a profound journey of self-discovery, from the enchantment of mind-body-spirit magic and meditation to facing those obsessed with death's perplexing allure. Brace yourself for an intriguing and well-written story that will leave you spellbound, wondering what you would do.

"Sunny's Secrets" delves into the delicate balance between life and death as Sunny grapples with the consequences of switching lives. Follow Sunny as she confronts the hidden depths of the human psyche in a truly unique story about friends and trusted relationships.

5-STARS: "Sunny's Secrets" has evoked within me every emotion possible… from awe and sadness to giddiness and elation. This story took me on a fantastic, hypnotic ride through the lives of very real and lovable characters. Excellent! – Author Kathryn Peters Brinkley



5-STARS: I want to heal people like Sunny does in "Sunny's Secrets"! As an energy healer who works with sound therapy and other healing techniques, I appreciated everything about Sunny's journey. Simply amazing… I can't wait for a sequel! – Kathleen Haden, Chairman & CEO at Good Vibrations Music Company



5-STARS: I am in awe of Robin Jay's writing! She captured her characters' spirits and brought them to life. My brother committed suicide when he was being investigated for fraud. So, when I read about two of the characters, Bobby and Gregory, those chapters really hit me hard. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Sunny is the caring nurse that everyone should have when they are sick. Robin Jay's sympathetic characters brought me to tears. Seeing the kids recover in this profound story was the most uplifting experience ever. The description of the tight-knit military family is remarkable. This book is amazing. – Nancy Park