Successful Does Not Mean Enduring
Rebecca Morgan - Fulcrum ConsultingWorks, Inc
Cleveland, OH
Monday, September 27, 2021


Rebecca Morgan's latest book, Manufacturing Mastery: The Path to Building Successful and Enduring Manufacturing Businesses, makes important distinctions between financial success and endurance.

Of course a business must earn profits to endure, but maximization of current profits interferes with forever.

The first link below is to a blog post, written by the book's publisher at Taylor & Francis, to summarize many of the differences.

