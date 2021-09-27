Successful Does Not Mean Enduring

Rebecca Morgan's latest book, Manufacturing Mastery: The Path to Building Successful and Enduring Manufacturing Businesses, makes important distinctions between financial success and endurance.
Of course a business must earn profits to endure, but maximization of current profits interferes with forever.
The first link below is to a blog post, written by the book's publisher at Taylor & Francis, to summarize many of the differences.
Rebecca Morgan, President
Fulcrum ConsultingWorks, Inc
Cleveland, OH
Author: Manufacturing Mastery: The Path to Building Successful and Enduring Manufacturing Businesses.
(O) 216-486-9570
Morgan@FulcrumCWI.com