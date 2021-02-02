Study found 77% Professionals Experienced Burnout

"Getting to G.R.E.A.T.: A 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life"

Seventy-seven percent of professionals have experienced job burnout at their current job. Is this you or someone you love? Would you like more hours in the day? More peace of mind? More freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance in all areas of your life—without burning out?

Help is on the way! Getting to G.R.E.A.T.: 5–Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and Stories is a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed so many lives. Loaded with science and stories, each information-packed chapter launches with a topic-relevant vignette from the author's own experience, moves to research and practical recommendations on each chapter topic, and concludes with a chapter-specific case example and exercises for personal use.

Beginning with the pivotal event that shaped the trajectory of her work and life, Madelaine Weiss reveals a powerfully effective five step strategy for satisfaction and success in your own work and life.

BIO:

Madelaine Claire Weiss (LICSW, MBA, BCC) is a Harvard Trained Licensed Psychotherapist, Mindset Expert, and Board-Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach who helps people master their minds so they can maintain and enjoy satisfaction and success in all areas of their lives. She is a co-author in the Handbook of Stressful Transitions Across the Lifespan, and author of the "Getting to G.R.E.A.T. 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life"

Madelaine is a former group mental health practice administrative director, a corporate chief organizational development officer, and associate director of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School where she spoke before the Joint Committee on the Status of Women. As a corporate trainer, Madelaine designed and delivered programs for such diverse organizations as Harvard Medical School, Legal Services Corporation, and AARP.

She has been featured on NBC, Fox TV, Bold TV, many podcasts, including Major, Lindsey, & Africa's Erasing the Stigma; has written for such publications as Thrive Global, Authority Magazine's Editors List, UpJourney, My Perfect Financial Advisor; and conducted webinars for the American Bar Association, Harvard Law School Alumni Association-MA, and MedSense via GenieCast.

What People are Saying about Getting to G.R.E.A.T

"A marvelous book! Packed with wisdom, wit, and heartfelt honesty, Getting to Great reveals a practical roadmap to make the most of your time on this planet. It needs to be read by the masses, and the masses will be all the better for it"

~ Daniel L. Shapiro, PhD, Director, Harvard International Negotiation Program and author, "Negotiating the Nonnegotiable"

"Getting to Great is a wonderful, readable, usable and thoughtful book with concrete strategies and examples for how to improve one's personal and work life, even when that effort seems daunting. The author's clear writing style and sense of humor make this a book both to read and re-read"

~ Karen Gross, author of Trauma Doesn't Stop at the School Door, former college president and Senior Policy Advisor to the US Department of Education



"Getting to G.R.E.A.T. is a gift to the cluttered mind. Through stories and research, Madelaine takes on the swirl of purpose, ambition, meaning, and fear that fills up our minds—and offers a simple path for sorting it all out"

~ Brett Jenks, President and CEO, Rare, a global conservation organization





"Getting to Great is a deep dive into life, revealing not just how and why we are wired, but how and why we wire ourselves. This new work is warm and insightful, rooted in science, and brimming with real-life stories, friendly exercises and a generous dose of follow-up resources. Madelaine Weiss delivers a wise and witty game plan for nailing happiness and success in life and work. An eye-opening read!"

~ Madelyn R. Appelbaum, Co-author, Stress-Free Performance Appraisals