Study: Early-Onset Dementia Growing as Key Risk Factors Emerge

Family members often take care of a parent with dementia at younger ages.

Early-onset dementia, striking before age 65, may be more prevalent than previously thought, with new studies identifying 15 modifiable risk factors that could help prevent or delay its progression, according to recent scientific findings.

A study published in Nature Medicine projects that annual dementia cases could double by 2060, with women facing higher susceptibility and young-onset cases on the rise.

Alzheimer's disease, the most common form, affects nearly 7 million Americans, while early-onset dementia impacts an estimated 220,000 to 640,000 people annually in the U.S., often progressing more aggressively.

Research in JAMA Neurology from 2024 pinpointed risks, including depression, alcohol use disorder, social isolation, low education, and socioeconomic status, which can compound effects on brain health.

Additional factors like strokes, diabetes, and heart disease, such as hypertension and high cholesterol, also impair cognitive function, experts said.

"Young-onset dementia can have significant consequences because it often affects individuals in their prime working years, leading to financial strain, career disruptions, and heightened emotional stress," said Dr. Joel Salinas, a neurologist.

He added that early interventions targeting modifiable factors could improve quality of life and reduce societal burdens.

Dr. Peter Gliebus, another neurology expert, noted that strokes damage brain cells and vessels, increasing vascular dementia risk, while chronic depression alters brain structure.

Mentally stimulating activities and social interactions can build cognitive reserve and reduce the risk of depression, he said.

Prevention strategies include adopting the MIND diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, to combat chronic diseases contributing to dementia, according to Dr. Kellyann Niotis.

Other recommendations: at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, seven or more hours of high-quality sleep each night, stress management, strong social ties, and regular health checkups.

While experts stressed that brain health is a lifelong pursuit, with early habits offering the best protection, planning for the consequences of aging and future long-term care is vital for any comprehensive retirement plan.

Aging always wins, and you may need long-term care not only because of dementia, but also due to any chronic illness, mobility issue, or frailty. Yet your health insurance, including Medicare and supplements, only pays for short-term skilled care. Unless you have limited financial assets to qualify for Medicaid, you will end up paying for future extended care yourself, or your loved ones will become caregivers, or both.

Since Long-Term Care Insurance is easy and affordable to obtain for most people, getting an LTC policy should become a priority. LTC Insurance will provide the guaranteed tax-free benefits to pay for any type of long-term care service, including in-home care. Your 401(k) and other assets will be protected, and your loved ones will have time to be family rather than caregivers.

"I see all the time how an LTC policy eases the stress and burden on family members. Long-Term Care Insurance is more than just about money, it is about family." — Matt McCann, long-term care planning specialist.

