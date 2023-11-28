Stay Safe While On and Around The Ice

From: Lifesaving Resources, LLC Kennebunkport , ME Tuesday, November 28, 2023



First Responders Practice Ice Rescue Video Clip: Click to Watch Lifesaving Resources advocates that NO ICE should ever be considered as SAFE ICE! With the lakes, rivers and ponds beginning to freeze, Gerry Dworkin, a professional Aquatics Safety & Water Rescue Consultant for Lifesaving Resources, encourages the public to follow these basic safety rules. You need at least 4" of new, clear hard ice before venturing out. And, at least 5" is required for a snowmobile or ATV. Consider wearing a float coat or a lifejacket in order to keep you afloat should you fall through. Carry a pee-less plastic whistle in order to alert others in the event of an emergency. Have ice picks readily available to pick your way out of the water and back onto the ice shelf in the event of a fall through. If someone or a pet is in trouble, immediately call 911 and only attempt a rescue from the safety of the shore by extending or throwing something to the victim. And, keep your pets under control and off the ice. A large number of incidents occur every year when an animal falls through the ice and humans get in trouble when they attempt to save them. Additional information on ice safety and rescue is available within the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com. Meanwhile, First Responders from throughout the U.S. and Canada will be participating in the INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 15 - 18, in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day boot-camp-style training is intended to train First Responders as Ice Rescue Instructors who, upon successful completion of the Academy, will return to their own departments to conduct Ice Rescue training for members of their own, and surrounding departments. Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is a private company dedicated to drowning and aquatic injury prevention and emergency management. Located in Kennebunkport, Maine, Lifesaving Resources is recognized both nationally and internationally as a leader in Ice and Water Rescue training programs for First Responders. The company develops educational programs in Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, Lifeguarding, Drowning Prevention and Aquatics Safety, and conducts this training throughout North America as well as Internationally. The company conducts an annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, as well as an INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY. The purpose of these internationally-recognized Academies is to train and authorize Ice and Water Rescue Instructors for Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. For information on any of their programs, please access their website at https://www.lifesaving.com.

