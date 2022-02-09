Star Trek Is Boldly Heading Into The Metaverse

The STAR TREK brand is boldly headed into the Metaverse. In a tweet earlier today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that CBS Studios has filed a pair of new applications to trademark STAR TREK for a variety of virtual products and services, including:

• downloadable virtual goods, namely, software for managing crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

• downloadable computer software for managing crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

• providing non-downloadable computer software for enabling the transfer of crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); and

"CBS is clearly preparing their trademarks for the new era of the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis says.

Mr. Kondoudis adds that the trademark filings "clearly indicate that CBS intends for Star trek to participate in the Metaverse selling virtual goods and services, in online and virtual worlds."

"These new trademarks also provide CBS with extra protection in the event others attempt to use the brand online in an unlicensed way," Mr. Kondoudis opined.