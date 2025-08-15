Sprout Community Bi-Weekly Updates: Big News Inside!

From: Summer Camper Chicago , IL Friday, August 15, 2025

?? Sprout Welcome Party Recap: What an Unforgettable Kickoff! Still buzzing from last month's Sprout Welcome Party! The energy in the room was electric, and the conversations were real. Watching strangers connect, share their stories, and support one another made this event everything I dreamed of and more. ?? The best part? Hearing so many of you say, "This is what I've been looking for!" ???? That's the power of community, and that's exactly why we created the Sprout Founding Membership—to build a space where we can all grow, not just as entrepreneurs, but as people. A huge THANK YOU to everyone who showed up, showed love, and supported this event behind the scenes. Your belief in this vision reminds me why we started: to create a community that feeds both our goals and our souls. ?? If you missed out, don't worry—we're just getting started! There's more to come—more events, more connections, and even more opportunities to grow as entrepreneurs and humans. Stay tuned, because the best is yet to come. ?



?? Become a Founding Member: The Movement is Just Getting Started! Want to be a part of what's growing here at Sprout? The Founding Membership is still open, but not for long. Join now and get access to: Monthly community events

Weekly peer pods

Expert-led workshops & round tables

60% off coaching packages

Exclusive discounts on premium resources

Access to our resource library Become part of a group that grows together, shares insights, and celebrates milestones. This is more than just perks—it's about being part of a community that truly supports you. ?? Ready to take the next step?



Click here: https://thesproutcommunity.com/?_kx=jcN1Lek3NbX4QBEtJmz8aA.WENwut#/sprout-store



?? Get Rewarded: Referral Program to Earn Free Membership! Want to earn free membership perks? Here's how: 3 sign-ups = 1 month free

6 sign-ups = 3 months free

10+ sign-ups = 1 year free or a VIP bonus! Start referring and get rewarded for helping our community grow!



Click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIOHjSCANH8yW51NdKmh90MijTi9wWKZBNhlnQzc4LpkZb5g/viewform?_kx=jcN1Lek3NbX4QBEtJmz8aA.WENwut ?? Level Up: Rooted & Rising - Virtual Training on Authenticity (July 21) Join us on July 21, 2025 with our speaker: Shay Koloff, for the Rooted & Rising virtual training session, where we'll dive into how authenticity can unlock success in your business journey. Whether you're side-hustling or full-time, this session is for you. We'll explore:



? Embracing your unique voice



? Aligning with your core values



? Building trust and visibility with confidence ?? Don't Miss Out: Sprout & Mingle - Happy Hour for Ambitious Achievers (July 26) Ready to connect with like-minded individuals? Join us for Sprout & Mingle on July 26, 2025, from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at The Dandy Crown in Chicago for an evening of fun, networking, and real conversations. What to expect: Real connections

Intro to the Sprout Founding Membership

Raffles, surprises, and more! General Admission: $20



Sprout Members: FREE ?? RSVP Now – Space is limited! ?? Stay Tuned for More Exciting Events! We still have plenty of upcoming events that you won’t want to miss! From inspiring talks to networking opportunities, we’re just getting started. Be sure to stay connected with us on our social media for all the latest updates and event announcements. ?? Thank you for being part of our community. We’re excited to see you at our upcoming events and to continue growing together. Let’s sprout together. ??

