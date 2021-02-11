SportAccord 2021, Covid-19, Powerboating

Thursday, February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

ATRadio: President Raffaele Chiulli

(Atlanta) – From local sports to the Olympic Games, the virus shredded the sport calendar last year. But one of international sport's most important leaders says 2021 should be better.

Raffaele Chiulli, president of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), spoke with ATR Editor in Chief Ed Hula just ahead of World Radio Day on Feb. 13.

In the latest ATRadio podcast, Chiulli says he is optimistic about sport's recovery in 2021 – despite the uncertainty surrounding events such as SportAccord, the annual world sport and business summit.

"The interest from delegates and partners remain very high," he continued. "Given the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many factors that are being considered to ensure the health and safety of all SportAccord delegates."

Chiulli says 2,500 delegates are expected to attend, but organizers are reviewing "new options" for the safety of travelling as well as gatherings.

SportAccord is set for Yekaterinburg, Russia, May 23 to 28.

Chiulli says radio -- a relatively old-fashioned platform -- is perfect for the Olympics.

"Radio has been so important for millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, so let's celebrate World Radio Day and recognize radio's ability to provide a voice of comfort for those who are struggling during this difficult time."

"Radio has been so important for millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, so let's celebrate World Radio Day and recognize radio's ability to provide a voice of comfort for those who are struggling during this difficult time."

Chiulli also discussed changes to powerboating, another of his passions.

"I'm thrilled of the first ever electric powerboat world championship…I'm sure that this championship will accelerate the technology roadmap of the marine industry."

The podcasts will be available at ATR at 8 a.m. (ET).



