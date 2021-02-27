Spiritual Hypnotherapist receives a cancer free diagnosis aided by Art Therapy and the Embodiment of Love Consciousness

Two years ago, Steven Mana Trink nearly lost his life to an illness, endured the passing of his wife to cancer and was physically confined to a 24/7 care facility. These tragic events propelled him into a higher vibrational understanding of "Life".
On the radio show "Dare To Be Authentic", with host Mari Mitchell, Trink talks about how our perception influences the vibrancy and quality of our lives. He credits turning his life around by living a lifestyle based on his knowledge in the field of Epigenetics, a new science that shows us how vibrational frequencies from our external and internal environments influence the expression and functional information our cells receive from our DNA.
Steven Mana Trink, a Spiritual Hypnotherapist, devoted himself to helping those who were seeking a more fulfilling and loving life, one founded in Love. He is also a vibrational artist and the author of his newly released book, "Navigating The Winds of Change; A Spiritual Guide to Embracing A Loving Life". Trink, motivated by an inner calling to share his insights, knowledge and experiences, awakens our ability to heal, live in celebration and embrace our Divinity. He reveals how our life's experiences along with its' greatest hardships can compel us to go deeper into our heart-consciousness, a place of infinite wisdoms and discoveries. "Navigating The Winds of Change" is an empowering roadmap that paves the way for us to live in peace, harmony and celebration during these radical and transformative times.
In this exciting and revealing interview Steven Mana Trink also explains how his high vibrational paintings facilitated a holistic approach to healing his pain, limiting beliefs, trauma and trapped frequencies that cause disease. Trink feels blessed to be given the opportunity to continue to spread the message of love through his book, art and his joyous self.
Listen to Steven Mana Trink talk about his healing experience
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/marimitchellporter/2021/02/08/embodiment-of-love-consciousness-with-steven-mana-trink
View Steven Mana Trink's vibrational healing art:
https://artrepreneur.com/showroom/pcF97FcDQNvaHC2fv
Contact Mana for more information:
stevenmanatrink@gmail.com
Website: stevenmanatrink.com
About The Author, Artist and Sage
Steven Mana Trink is a visionary in the field of personal transformation. He was inspired by the groundbreaking discoveries of Bruce Lipton Ph.D., a leading authority on how our perception influences genetic expression. Throughout the past 27 years Trink was at service as a Master Hypnotherapist, Epigenetic Therapist, Educator, Published Author, Abstract Artist, Natural Mentor and Spiritual Teacher. He helps empower us to perceive a greater awareness to the purpose of life, to flourish at our highest potential and to experience living a new and fulfilling reality. Mana guides us in lifting the veil, uncovering our inherent wisdom and embracing the presence of the love that always resides within.
Steven Mana Trink appears along with Deepak Chopra, Barbara Marx Hubbard, Michael Beckwith, Master Zhi Gang Sha, Barbara De Angelis and Jean Houston in Sharon Stones’ transformative and inspiring documentary “The Cure”, a worldwide journey into healing the mind, body and planet.
