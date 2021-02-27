Spiritual Hypnotherapist receives a cancer free diagnosis aided by Art Therapy and the Embodiment of Love Consciousness

Two years ago, Steven Mana Trink nearly lost his life to an illness, endured the passing of his wife to cancer and was physically confined to a 24/7 care facility. These tragic events propelled him into a higher vibrational understanding of "Life".

On the radio show "Dare To Be Authentic", with host Mari Mitchell, Trink talks about how our perception influences the vibrancy and quality of our lives. He credits turning his life around by living a lifestyle based on his knowledge in the field of Epigenetics, a new science that shows us how vibrational frequencies from our external and internal environments influence the expression and functional information our cells receive from our DNA.

Steven Mana Trink, a Spiritual Hypnotherapist, devoted himself to helping those who were seeking a more fulfilling and loving life, one founded in Love. He is also a vibrational artist and the author of his newly released book, "Navigating The Winds of Change; A Spiritual Guide to Embracing A Loving Life". Trink, motivated by an inner calling to share his insights, knowledge and experiences, awakens our ability to heal, live in celebration and embrace our Divinity. He reveals how our life's experiences along with its' greatest hardships can compel us to go deeper into our heart-consciousness, a place of infinite wisdoms and discoveries. "Navigating The Winds of Change" is an empowering roadmap that paves the way for us to live in peace, harmony and celebration during these radical and transformative times.

In this exciting and revealing interview Steven Mana Trink also explains how his high vibrational paintings facilitated a holistic approach to healing his pain, limiting beliefs, trauma and trapped frequencies that cause disease. Trink feels blessed to be given the opportunity to continue to spread the message of love through his book, art and his joyous self.

Listen to Steven Mana Trink talk about his healing experience

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/marimitchellporter/2021/02/08/embodiment-of-love-consciousness-with-steven-mana-trink

View Steven Mana Trink's vibrational healing art:

https://artrepreneur.com/showroom/pcF97FcDQNvaHC2fv

Contact Mana for more information:



stevenmanatrink@gmail.com

Website: stevenmanatrink.com