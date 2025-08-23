Speakers Wanted to Costar in Inspirational Documentary

Saturday, August 23, 2025

?? A Special, Limited Invitation to Join The Keys to the Pursuit of Happiness ??

Award-winning Inspirational Film Producer and President of the Las Vegas Convention Speakers Bureau, Robin Jay, is currently seeking just five experts – speakers and authors – to appear in her newest documentary, "The Keys to the Pursuit of Happiness."

Jay's new documentary explores the 7 Keys to joy and fulfillment—and will be going deeper, more cinematic, and more experiential than ever before. John Gray and Marci Shimoff, who starred in Jay's first film, are returning. Sandra & Kym Yancey of the eWomen Network (500,000+ strong) are joining. This is a rare opportunity to stand beside these iconic stars and share your message with a global audience.

Being featured in The Keys to the Pursuit of Happiness means more than just being in a film. It's your chance to join a globally respected brand, contribute to a movement that's transforming lives, and elevate your influence in a powerful, lasting way. The Key Movies explore 7 universal principles—Appreciation, Harmony, Passion, Courage, Faith, Vibration, and Empathy—that inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide. Your involvement will not only amplify your career but also align you with a meaningful mission.

Why This is a Legacy-Level, Limited Opportunity

? Your on-camera feature – You'll be professionally filmed and positioned as a thought leader contributing to one of the most important conversations of our time.

? Dynamic visual storytelling – Cinematic, emotionally driven visuals are designed to elevate your message.

? A Companion Book – Experts will receive 100 copies of the movie in paperback format. It will be transcribed, edited, and published to give you another version of The Keys to the Pursuit of Happiness that you can offer to your audiences and on your website. Additional copies will be available to order on demand.

? Unlimited On Demand Viewing – The film will be available On Demand on Vimeo for unlimited viewing with your private promo code. You'll be able to sell or gift views and bundle them with your other products.

? Global distribution strategy – This movie will be submitted for distribution on platforms like GAIA (like spiritual "Netflix), Plex TV, Amazon, and more, and will be submitted to top film festivals to win awards and generate even greater worldwide publicity.

? Exclusive dinner with Producer Robin Jay in Las Vegas – You'll enjoy a powerful evening of connection, insight, and collaboration.

? Behind-the-scenes access in San Francisco – You'll get to spend the day on set during filming with John Gray and Marci Shimoff, and witness the creation of your legacy up close.

? Marketing & promotional integration – You will be featured in posters, press, and promotional materials to expand your reach and visibility with tailored marketing support from the film's marketing director.

? Positioned within an award-winning brand – The Key Movies franchise is known globally and continues to empower audiences with each new film. The Key Movie series has featured such iconic personal development experts as Jack Canfield, Brian Tracy, John Gray, John Assaraf, don Miguel Ruiz, and other top-recognized names to lend elite credibility to you and your business.

? A V.I.P. Red Carpet Experience – Walk the red carpet, give video interviews, and have your photo taken in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime and incredibly fun and exclusive experience.

Why This Investment is Worth Every Penny

This isn't just about screen time. It's about stepping into a premium experience that enhances your brand, authority, and legacy. From high-level production and access to iconic co-stars, to the exclusive in-person experiences and expansive distribution strategy. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for those ready to be seen, heard, and remembered - and distinguish themselves from the crowded field of speakers all vying for the same paid gigs. The investment for the full, expert experience is $24,995. There is also a value package that will simply put you in the movie for $14,995. And with only 5 spots remaining, this opportunity is as limited as it is powerful.

? Seeking unparalleled distinction? There is also an opportunity for just one Executive Producer role available at $40,000, offering prestige and top billing in this inspirational documentary. Imagine being an Executive Producer for an award-winning documentary!

If you're ready to align yourself with a globally recognized film franchise, elevate your message with cinematic brilliance, and create a lasting impact—this is your moment.

Contact Robin directly to secure your place now to become part of a movement that's redefining success, happiness, and legacy on screen. If you would like to view Robin's first three award-winning films, contact her today. She can also put you in touch with a past participant so you can hear about their experience in her first film.

What Experts Are Saying -

"When Producer Robin Jay shared with me her vision for a different kind of motivational movie and then invited me to star in it, I jumped at the chance. This is the perfect movie for our time… There have been many movies made about having more; The KEEPER of the KEYS is about BEING more. Seeing it will change your life." – Jack Canfield, Best-Selling Author

"Being in The Keeper of the Keys with Robin… gave me a fresh perspective… 15 years later, I'm still realizing opportunities… I'm truly thrilled to be part of it!" – Marci Shimoff, Best-Selling Author

"Filming The Keeper of the Keys with Robin Jay… led to a successful Sound Therapy business… and I'm now a successful speaker… If you get the chance to work with Robin Jay, you cannot go wrong." – Kathleen Haden, Speaker