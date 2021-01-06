Speaker Leads – 15 Events Seeking Speakers.From @SpeakerLeads

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Speaker Leads – 15 Events Seeking Speakers.







EUSEM 2021 YEMD OPEN CALL FOR SPEAKERS



Apply!



DEADLINE: January 10th 2021



Dear Young Emergency Doctor, Nurse, Paramedic, Student, would you like to... ... speak at the biggest international emergency medicine conference in Europe? ... experience fantastic speakers and emergency specialists from all over the world? ... get exposure and be known in the vibrant European emergency medicine scene? ... be supported with travel and hotel costs as well as free conference entrance? So use this unique chance and be part of EUSEM 2021 in the spectacular city of Lisbon! The topics are not fixed. If you need ideas or inspiration, please look through these broad topics and ideas:



https://www.facebook.com/214943292004240/posts/eusem-2021-yemd-open-call-for-speakersapplydeadline-january-10th-2021dear-young-/1879368068895079/



MPC: The Digital Commerce Event Calls for Speakers for 11th annual symposium







MPC: The Digital Commerce Event has today opened its annual Call for Speakers. Event organizers are looking for experts in a variety of topics to take the stage at the 11th annual MPC21 symposium. Known for leading-edge content, thought leadership and networking opportunities, the exclusive event will be held in August of 2021. MPC21 organizers will accept applications until January 22, 2021.



http://www.prweb.com/releases/mpc_the_digital_commerce_event_calls_for_speakers_for_11th_annual_symposium/prweb17638876.htm



The call for 2021 Women|Future Conference speakers is open! Whether you're a female entrepreneur, small business owner, executive, or employee, the Women|Future Conference welcomes movers and shakers like you, looking to Cultivate Your Tomorrow.



The 2020 Women|Future Conference took place on November 12-13. This year's virtual event featured a diverse mix of topics including health and financial wellness, female leadership, overcoming imposter syndrome, growth through social media, entrepreneurship, career planning, technology, and more. View the 2020 Agenda and highlights from the 2020 Women|Future Conference to see what attendees experienced at our third annual event.



http://blog.stevieawards.com/blog/topic/women-awards?__hstc=68102222.bdeeead80d7bf4d5c5d896



DeveloperWeek Global Series (Management, Cloud, Enterprise) 2021







Join 15,000+ dev professionals for the world's largest virtual conference series with 3 + fully immersive events covering the newest technology innovations, best practices, and learning across cloud, API, enterprise dev, architecture, DevOps, DevTools,



https://symposiumapp.com/conferences/5fd7b8a1-5f89-43b6-9f89-d4138ef97283



Call for Papers: The Rise and Consolidation of Digital Platforms and Technologies for Remote Working: Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Processes, and Consequences







The emergence and development of digital technologies and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have brought about the advent and consolidation of remote working (Olson & Olson, 2000) and propelled the adoption of online remote work across many organizations (Daniels et al., 2001) and entrepreneurial activities (Nambisan, 2017). The confluence of two factors - digital technology development and the introduction of lockdown measures taken globally to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic - has dramatically accelerated the adoption and acceptance of digital platforms and technologies for remote working (Mariani & Castaldo, 2020). Many organizations in the private, public and non-profit sector have switched to online working, which is also the case for major decision-makers, including parliaments throughout the world. For instance, on April 22 the UK convened the first "Zoom-parliament", turning a face-to-face meeting rooted in the tradition of British democracy into a virtual conference mediated by a digital platform. In addition, most of the universities worldwide have switched to online teaching for the majority of their courses, using the likes of MS Teams, Zoom, Blackboard Collaborate and Canvas (Lau et al., 2020). To ride the remote working wave, financial companies have also developed Work-From-Home (WFH) ETFs (Hodgson & Wigglesworth, 2020).



https://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-business-research/call-for-papers/the-rise-and-consolidation-of-digital-platforms



The Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) is a best practice community of organizations that are committed to creating and sustaining high quality ethics & compliance programs.











When you join ECI, you join a community of leaders in the ethics and compliance industry. As an ECI member you'll:



Find resources and opportunities to expand your ethics and compliance knowledge,



• Participate in high-quality training,



• Learn the latest tools and tactics,



• Gain exposure to leading-edge thinking and



• Engage in the industry's only best practice community–designed to generate new ideas and benchmarks grounded in research.



https://www.ethics.org/call-for-speakers/



Call for speakers: Climate-resilient Water Management Approaches







https://www.miragenews.com/call-for-speakers-climate-resilient-water-management-approaches/



ACA International contributes to the success of its members and the positive reputation of the credit and collection industry through education, advocacy and services







ACA is the premier industry resource for quality education seeking speakers for the 2021 Annual Convention & Expo on July 28-30 at Caesar's Palace Las Vegas.



If you are an innovator, expert, or game changer, then our members want to hear from you! ACA is particularly interested in presentation proposals on the following topics for the convention:



Healthcare Collections Trends



• CFPB New Rule Implementation Best Practices



• State Licensing Changes and Expectations



• Data Security



• Emerging Technology and Artificial Intelligence



• Gamification



• Compliance – What's New, What's the Same, What's Reinvented?



• Compliance Best Practices and Case Studies



• Understanding of Today's Legal Landscape and Preparing for What's Ahead



• Rising Up, Transforming and Triumphing After the Unpredictable



• Recruitment: Hiring and Onboarding to Build Agility



• Creating a Culture with a Hybrid Workforce



https://www.acainternational.org/events/convention2021



Professional Convention Management Association, Washington DC Chapter







This year's Chapter theme is Recovery, Opportunity, and Innovation, with topics focusing on bringing our industry together to grow, remain agile, and recover together. Below is a list of broad topics for each event, but we are open to other ideas relevant to the meetings and events industry as well that may not be listed below. We encourage you to submit content or refer speakers as early as possible since planning will start at least 4 months prior to each Spark and 6 weeks prior to each Lunch & Learn.



https://capital.pcma.org/chapter-news/call-for-speakers/



Our ideal speaker has inspiring stories to share, best practices that could work for other organizations and firsthand insights into how the CLO role is changing. You might even have learning and development ideas that challenge the old ways of thinking about employee development, organizational performance and leadership.



https://info.chieflearningofficer.com/callforspeakers



National Nurses in Business Association







The Call for Speakers for the #NNBA2021 Annual Educational Conference is official. Take this opportunity to submit your proposal on Nurse Entrepreneurship, Business Opportunities, and Best Practices to share with nurses to start, improve, or grow their business. Deadline for proposals: January 15, 2021. Speaker spots are limited, and entering a proposal is not a guarantee of speaking at the event. Only NNBA Members' proposals will be considered.



https://nursesbusiness.com/conferences/call-for-speakers-2021/



International Association of Business Communicators







The 2021 IABC World Conference will be centered around the theme "It's About Time." Focusing on our collective strength and ability to impact the world around us—acknowledging the continuous, evolved state of change we're wading through each day—we'll discuss what's next and how we'll set about accomplishing "it," no matter what "it" is to you.



https://www.iabc.com/world-conference-2021/



The Coalition for Physician Well-Being's 2021







We are now accepting speaker proposals for a limited number of general session presentations, breakouts and roundtables that provide original programs with reportable results, review of programs and cutting-edge solutions to further enhance physician well-being. Research on new programs and processes to support organizations during a pandemic (ie: COVID-19) and their impact will be of great interest as we continue to identify best practices.



https://www.forphysicianwellbeing.org/2021-call-for-speakers



