February 11, 2023 - The Space Club, represented by its president and all its members, welcomes Ms. Donna Saud as Vice President of the Space Club. She is a data scientist, STEM education facilitator, and a physics graduate. Her passion in the field of space and astronomy is an additional advantage and a basic quality in the field. We are also pleased to announce this on the International Day of Women in Science.

