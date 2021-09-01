‘Solid Ground’ by T.W. Lewis Proves a Favorite with Libraries and Critics

Scottsdale, Arizona—Award winning Solid Ground: A Foundation for Winning in Work and in Life, written by renowned real estate homebuilding entrepreneur T.W. Lewis, is proving to be a favorite with libraries nationally and internationally. Library systems and branches across the U.S., and in Australia, have their stocked their shelves with Solid Ground, this while more are showing interest every day. T.W. Lewis' book won the Literary Titan Gold Medal Book Award and Pinnacle Book Achievement Award in the Self-Help category. He combines new research with the wisdom of the ages as each section is headed by a proper quote, helping to bring home the primary message that finding "what YOU want is the key element in your life." Lewis implores his readers to "stop waiting and get on with it" by constantly assessing and gauging the risk-rewards for the next move; be sure to find and maximize your talents and strengths while shoring up weaknesses and shortcomings. Don't be afraid to asked for help, but in doing so avoid "losing yourself in the process." T.W. Lewis took lessons learned from family, friends and business associates in the creation of a unique and inspiring roadmap for life. One Amazon reviewer said this: "The author puts emphasis on the fact that a search for meaning and purpose needs to lead to something that is worthy as opposed to something that is just based on, 'I want to be famous,' or 'I want to be the richest person on the planet' for example." A few of the libraries which bought Solid Ground: Rollins College, Statesboro Regional Library, Houston County Library (Perry Branch), Pinal County Library (Oracle Public Library), Brimbank Libraries (Australia), Concordia University—Rincker Library, Kent District Library—Byron Twp., Holyoke Public Library, Omaha Public Library, Springfield Greene County Library, Arlington Heights, Memorial Library, Rochester Hills Public Library, Portland Public Library, St. Martin Parish Library, Bergen County Cooperative Library System Consortium, Edgewater Public Library, Yankee Book Peddler (now GOBI Library Solutions), Ingram Library Services, Brodart Books & Library Services…

"Tom Lewis has provided a roadmap for a richer, more meaningful, and happier life. Take that road!" —Dennis Prager, Author and syndicated talk show host

"Solid Ground guides readers to become masters of their fates and captains of their souls." —Barbara Barrett, Nominee for Secretary of the Air Force

Another aspect which sets this book apart are continual reminders of where business practices and values came from and what they mean for a company and everyone affected by their existence. Truly a self-made man, Lewis used his grit, determination, and a little luck to overcome the odds and to build the "solid ground" on which his future success would rest.

"I wrote this book because young adults today are getting bad advice about how to succeed," Lewis says. "I want to show them a better way. When it comes to being successful in life, having good judgment and making good decisions are far more important than just being smart."

The T.W. Lewis Company has received numerous national awards, including America's Best Builder and the National Housing Quality Gold Award. Lewis received a Lifetime Achievement recognition from Professional Builder magazine and was named the first inductee into the National Housing Quality Hall of Fame.

"In today's media-driven, anything-goes culture," says Lewis, "we seem to be losing sight of solid ground—the time-tested attributes of personal character, hard work, goal setting, self-awareness, and helping others—that have always been necessary for a successful life. Popular myths are now attempting to redefine everything, and the 'solid ground' is being replaced with the 'shifting sands' of instant gratification, self-absorption, and consumerism."

Solid Ground shatters the popular myths in today's culture about how to create a successful life. By reminding us of the time-tested principles of personal character, hard work, goal setting, self-awareness, and helping others that seem to have gotten lost, Solid Ground explains and celebrates the real building blocks of a successful career and life.

Solid Ground: A Foundation for Winning in Work and In Life (ebook) $4.99, ISBN 9780960095308 (Hardcover) $29.95, 2020, T.W. Lewis Company, 368 pages, available at Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Pathway Book Service.

Tom Lewis is a graduate of Kentucky University with an MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and the founder of T.W. Lewis Company, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment company known for its outstanding quality and customer service in the homebuilding industry. The company has received numerous national awards, including America's Best Builder and the National Housing Quality Gold Award. Tom received a Lifetime Achievement recognition from Professional Builder magazine and was named the first inductee into the National Housing Quality Hall of Fame.

In 2002, Tom and his wife, Jan, formed T.W. Lewis Foundation to support higher education, children and families in need, youth character education, and a variety of local and national nonprofits that build community and strengthen America's civil society.

