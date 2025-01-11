Smart Strategies for Saving for Retirement Now and Managing Long-Term Care Risks

From: Matt McCann -- Long Term Care Expert Chicago , IL Saturday, January 11, 2025



Planning for retirement, including long-term care, begins now—well before you retire. Retirement planning requires starting early, consistently saving, and maximizing employer-sponsored retirement accounts. However, planning for risks like long-term care will help you build a secure financial future. Matt McCann, a leading expert on long-term care planning, notes that planning for retirement can feel overwhelming for some people, leading many to delay taking action. Yet, without a clear plan, you risk financial insecurity and a diminished quality of life in your later years. Proactively saving, addressing risks, and leveraging employer benefits are key steps to ensuring a comfortable retirement. Why Do People Delay Retirement Planning? Despite its importance, many Americans put off retirement planning. Many people believe they have plenty of time to plan, but the years can slip away, health can decline, and options may become increasingly limited. Are you one of those people who think they have plenty of time? Possibly. Common reasons people delay include: Lack of Financial Literacy : Many individuals don't understand how much they'll need or how to start saving effectively. Competing Financial Priorities : Balancing mortgage payments and raising a family often leaves little room for retirement savings. A False Sense of Security : Some rely too heavily on Social Security or assume they'll "figure it out later." Fear or Procrastination : The complexity of retirement planning can feel intimidating, leading people to avoid addressing it altogether. When is it Too Late to Plan? While it's never too late to improve your financial situation, waiting too long can limit your options. By your 60s, you may face: Higher Catch-Up Costs : You'll need to save significantly more in less time to meet your goals.

Fewer Investment Years : Less time in the market means less growth potential for your savings.

Limited Insurance Options : Health issues can make it harder —or impossible—to qualify for Long-Term Care Insurance or other coverage. To set yourself up for a secure retirement, give yourself plenty of time to plan by taking action now. Experts say that if you're nearing retirement and need to boost your savings, consider proactive steps like adjusting your lifestyle, extending your career, or exploring part-time work to enhance your financial foundation. However, it is always best to plan well before retirement time. Maximize Employer-Sponsored Accounts Employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s are among the most effective tools for building a secure financial future. Why Use Employer Accounts? Tax Advantages : Contributions reduce taxable income, and growth is tax-deferred until withdrawal.

Employer Matching : Many employers match contributions up to a certain percentage, essentially providing free money for your retirement.

Automated Savings : Payroll deductions make saving consistent and effortless. How to Maximize These Accounts Contribute Enough to Get the Match : Always aim to meet your employer's matching contribution threshold—don't leave free money on the table. Increase Contributions Over Time : Gradually raise your savings rate with every raise or bonus. Take Advantage of Catch-Up Contributions : If you're 50 or older, you can contribute an additional $7,500 annually to your 401(k) in 2025. Moreover, in 2025, individuals aged 60 to 63 can make a "super catch-up" contribution of up to $11,250, allowing for a total contribution of $34,750. How Much Do You Need to Save? A common guideline suggests you'll need 70% to 80% of your pre-retirement income, but factors like lifestyle, location, and health can increase this figure. Fidelity recommends replacing 55% to 80% of your income, with personal savings playing a critical role. To Calculate Your Savings Goal: Estimate Annual Expenses : Include housing, healthcare, food, and discretionary spending. Plan for Longevity : Assume at least 25 to 30 years of retirement. Adjust for Inflation : Even modest inflation rates can erode purchasing power over decades. Preparing for Retirement Risks Retirement planning isn't just about saving—it's about anticipating risks like: Rising Healthcare Costs : A 65-year-old couple may need $300,000 or more for medical expenses in retirement, excluding long-term care.

Market Volatility : Market downturns can significantly impact your portfolio, especially early in retirement.

Inflation : Inflation reduces purchasing power over time, making it harder to cover basic needs.

Long-Term Care : Assisted living or nursing home care can cost tens of thousands of dollars annually, posing a significant strain on your finances and lifestyle while potentially depleting your savings without proper planning. While in-home care is slightly less expensive, it still represents a substantial cost. Additionally, relying on adult children to step in as caregivers may not be realistic, as they often lack the time or specialized skills needed to provide the necessary care. Planning for Long-Term Care Long-Term Care Insurance protects your retirement assets from the high costs of home care, assisted living, or nursing home services. With costs rising nationwide by the time you require long-term care, you better have a way to address these costs. Plus, costs vary depending on where you live. How Much Does Long-Term Care Cost Near Me? Key Benefits of an LTC Policy Include: Asset Preservation : Protects savings for other expenses or legacy purposes.

Cash Flow : Your income has to address all your costs, and long-term care will become a significant cash flow issue.

Access to Quality Care : Offers more options for in-home or facility care.

Reduced Family Burden : Relieves loved ones of caregiving and financial responsibilities. Long-Term Care Planning Education Center McCann emphasizes that many people fail to see long-term care planning as an integral part of retirement planning, even though the two are deeply interconnected. "Long-term care planning isn't just a separate consideration—it's a vital component of retirement planning," says McCann. By addressing both together, you can protect your income and savings, ensure access to quality care, and preserve your overall financial security. Take Action Today Whether you're in your 30s or 60s, taking steps now can significantly impact your retirement security. Consult a financial advisor to develop a comprehensive plan and maximize your employer-sponsored benefits. However, McCann says to seek advice from an experienced Long-Term Care Insurance specialist, like himself, for long-term care planning. Many insurance companies offer long-term care solutions—learn about the best options before planning: Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies: 2025 Provider Guide. Top Long-Term Care Insurance specialists will represent all the top-rated insurance companies that offer long-term care solutions. Matt McCann represents the top-rate insurance companies that offer long-term care solutions. His innovative approach enables clients to consult with him via phone while viewing his computer screen, making the education, exploration, and selection of options convenient and transparent. He is licensed in every state and the District of Columbia. Most people get an LTC policy between the ages of 47 and 67. However, McCann notes that your health and family history play a big role in insurability and available options. You can get free and accurate quotes from all the top companies, along with professional recommendations - Free and Accurate Quotes. Media Availability McCann is available for radio, TV, and podcast interviews. He also speaks to groups and organizations worldwide on the issues of aging, caregiving, health, and long-term care. Contact McCann through his website for information.

