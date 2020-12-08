Small bottle holds answer to biggest agricultural challenge

No-till farmers, strip-till farmers, conventional farmers , organic farmers, agronomists, crop consultants and cooperatives

December 8, 2020 Atlanta GA We can provide access to a newest agricultural formula which proves we can ensure sustainability for the farm and our planet and increase farmers' return on investment over 40X at the same time.

Who should consider this product?

no-till farmers,

strip-till farmers,

conventional agriculture,

organic farmers,

agronomists,

crop consultants, and

cooperatives

Let's take a quick look at what should be obvious but isn't. Advocates say that companies like Bayer-Monsanto and Dow-Dupont deliver toxic chemicals to farmers who in turn poison us and our ecosystem with those toxic chemicals.

Advocates and large proactive groups like Pesticide Action Network, Moms Across America, Moms Clean Air Force, Women of Green, and others help by lobbying and educating us about those toxic chemicals. But, to date no one has offered an immediate tangible and workable solution to this global poisoning crisis until now.

Farmers have been plagued by pests, pesticides and high fertilizer costs for decades and there's good reason because the expensive chemicals farmers use weaken the plants and weak plants and crops send out infrared signals that attract pests. The weaker the plant, the more signals, the more pests come. Pretty basic.

Proven to reduce fertilizer cost through over 70% less use with same yields and biggest farmer ROI. It also promotes increased soil and plant health to begin ridding of pests and allows a path to a toxic-free farm and environment.

If you want to learn how this Small bottle may hold the answer to one of the world's biggest agricultural pollution and food security problems, contact Gary Patterson President, FiscalDoctor Inc. 678-319-4739.

