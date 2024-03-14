FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Six-Pack SUCCESS™: A Webinar for Professional Transformation

(San Francisco, CA) Tamra Gaines, President of Tamra Gaines & Associates, announced today the Six-Pack SUCCESS™ webinar, scheduled for March 27, 2024, at 2:00 PM CT. This complimentary webinar features six thought leaders who will present their unique specialty in crucial facets of personal and professional development. They include: emotional health, nutrition, spirituality, relationships, financial wellness, and professional.

At a time when individuals are seeking harmony between their personal and professional lives for enhanced physical and mental well-being, this groundbreaking webinar is designed to empower attendees with transformative insights and a comprehensive toolkit for individuals striving to achieve balance and success.

The lineup of speakers for Six-Pack SUCCESS™ comprises industry leaders who are renowned experts, each poised to share invaluable wisdom and strategies for transformation:

Janice Litvin: Professional Burnout Speaker, Facilitator, and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, strikes a balance as she delves into the key area of emotions and how to manage them to prevent burnout.

Shelley Loving: Nutrition Chef extraordinaire, and cookbook author of What's on Your Fork, will discuss healthy eating practices to optimize our physical well-being.

Shauna Brucker: Retired military veteran and Certified Pastoral Counselor, will offer thoughtful considerations for the spiritual dimension of life.

James Pogue, Ph.D.: Consultant specializing in strategy, leadership, and diversity solutions will explore the dynamics of relationships.

Gordon Stein: Professional Speaker and Author of Cashflow Cookbook, will share practical tips and insights in the realm of financial health.

Tamra Gaines: Certified Leadership Coach, Speaker, and Author of The Pillars of Confidence, will share invaluable insights on your professional journey and the ever-changing landscape of the workplace.

"As we navigate the complexities of modern life, it's essential to cultivate a holistic approach to success," remarked Tamra Gaines. "Through Six-Pack SUCCESS™, we aim to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in both personal and professional realms on their journey of self-discovery and growth."

Event Details

Title: Six-Pack SUCCESS ™: Unlocking Personal and Professional Transformation

Date / Time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 • 2:00 PM CT

Location: Virtual Webinar on Zoom

