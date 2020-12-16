Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show with Dr. Willie Jolley, interviews international sales intelligence expert, Sam Richter

From: Dr. Willie Jolley Washington , DC Wednesday, December 16, 2020



Sam Richter Dr. Willie Jolley interviews Sam Richter, the founder and CEO of SBR Worldwide/Know More, who works with some of the world's most famous brands to build award-winning, revenue generating programs.







Sam has been named multiple times by InsideView as one of the Top 25 Most Influential People in Sales, named as one of the Top Chief Marketing Officers on Twitter and recognized by LinkedIn as having one of the world's most viewed profiles.



He is the author of the best-selling book, Take the Cold Out of Cold Calling, which was named "Sales Book of the Year" by the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals, a "USA Book News Winner" and a "Sales Book Awards Silver Medalist."



The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs 4pm ET Saturdays and 6pm ET Tuesdays and Thursdays on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices.



Dr. Jolley enters this new season on the Urban Radio One network, with his "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," a featured segment on the Erica Campbell Show. This syndicated show airs in over 39 markets.



Dr. Jolley speaks virtually, internationally, to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.



His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, Turn Your Setbacks into Comebacks, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.







