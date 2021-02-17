Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show with Dr. Willie Jolley interviews Beyonce’s spiritual pastors, Juanita and Rudy Rasmus

Dr. Willie Jolley interviews Juanita Campbell Rasmus and husband, Rudy Ramus, co-pastors of St. John's United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, TX.

Bread of Life, Inc, a nonprofit corporation, founded by Rudy and Juanita Ramus in 1992, began serving 500 meals per day to the homeless in their sanctuary at St. John's UMC.

Now they've teamed up with Beyoncé and Tina Knowles-Lawson to help over forty thousand flood victims recover in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. They've literally changed the landscape of Downtown Houston, providing an array of services to families in peril and homeless individuals. This includes distributing over 14 tons of fresh produce weekly to hungry families who have been financially challenged by the Coronavirus.

St. John's is also one of few faith communities in the U.S. providing HIV/AIDS testing to churchgoers on Sundays through the innovative "Get Tested Project."





