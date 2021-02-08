Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show host Dr. Willie Jolley, is excited to announce his 2021 partnership with Truist Bank

From: Dr. Willie Jolley Washington , DC Monday, February 8, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC - February 7, 2021 – Truist Financial Corporation, an American bank holding company formed as the result of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Bank, is now the official sponsor of Dr. Willie Jolley's Sirius XM Show. Truist has made a three year, $60 Billion dollar commitment to their communities to benefit low and moderate-income borrowers. This reflects the legacy bank's continued commitment to providing affordable lending, philanthropy and investment in their communities. Truist has chosen to partner with Dr. Jolley, because of his media platform reach, his national presence as a thought leader, author and influencer. The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs 4pm ET Saturdays and 6pm ET Tuesdays and Thursdays on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. After airing on Sirius XM, the show moves to podcast on a number of platforms, including iHeart Radio, C-Suite Radio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and Apple Podcasts. In addition to Sirius XM, Dr. Jolley can be heard daily across America on the Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, with his "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," motivational segment, on the Radio One network, which is the largest African American radio network in America. Many know Dr. Jolley as one of America's most popular inspirational speakers. He speaks globally (both virtually and live) to corporations, associations and non-profit organizations.



His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, Turn Your Setbacks into Comebacks, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy. To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, visit winwithwillie.com. Media Contact: Willie Jolley Worldwide

Email: info@williejolley.com

Phone: (202) 723-8863

