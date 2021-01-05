Simple answer holds key to biggest agricultural challenge…

No-till farmers, strip-till farmers, conventional farmers, organic farmers, agronomists, crop consultants and cooperatives

These days it's nearly impossible to have a day pass by without hearing or seeing the word "sustainable". By now you'd think that sustainability is our lifeboat, our "Noah's Ark" to the future. And, it may be…

Over many decades we've watched global agricultural problems "fixed" by putting a band aid over a symptom to cover up the problems instead of relying on sustainable solutions. What we're introducing to you is a sustainable solution to mitigate the sick soil crisis and the food security problem directly related to the sick soil worldwide.

Even though THIS SOLUTION may seem too simple to reverse our soil health and food security crisis, when you think about it for a moment THIS SOLUTION makes complete sense. Many times in life we are reminded the answer may be right in front of you. Such is THIS SOLUTION.

Let's look at the problem that caused soil to get in the sick and dying condition it is today. Certainly, this may not be news to you but we'll just give a quick overview. "Over a hundred years ago farmers decided to use synthetic fertilizers. At first they saw great benefits but as farmers continued to kill the life in the soil through chemical applications they required more synthetic fertilizers year after year. Since plants and crops aren't at their healthiest when fed chemicals they send out infrared signals that attract pests, and the vicious cycle continues." Chemical inputs have had their heyday and sustainability is the new frontier.

We can overcome this vicious cycle and regenerate the soil by greatly reducing the chemicals that plants and crops are exposed to and also focus on making the soil healthy again.

Ok, so you say greatly reducing chemicals cuts into the AgChem pocketbook and they may take offense. True, but when they position themselves correctly they can get ahead of this major and lasting movement to sustainability just like Big Pharma is aligning with the cannabis industry. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em through acquisition.

So the next question becomes, "How do you reduce chemical fertilizer inputs to a great extent and still maintain optimum plant and crop health? THIS SOLUTION can reduce fertilizer inputs over 80% with no yield loss plus produce a healthier crop. Farmers are just starting to become aware of THIS SOLUTION and realize it's what they've been looking for to greatly reduce NPKs (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium). THIS SOLUTION can help flush out over 80% of harsh salt-based fertilizers from the soil and allow the soil to regenerate faster. The first part of THIS SOLUTION is preparing the soil.

The second part of THIS SOLUTION includes the application of microbes, a simple step. No longer are microbes on the sidelines, but at the forefront of soil health and farming sustainability as you know. Once the soil begins regenerating (since it now has over 80% less toxic fertilizer residue), the microbe component (also combined with THIS SOLUTION) can now be applied with over 70% reduction in normal microbe application rates giving farmers the best return-on-investment (ROI) ever in both cases.

THIS SOLUTION makes it possible for farmers to easily afford both applications in order to turn around their less than favorable soil conditions and increase soil organic matter (SOM) toward sustainability allowing new markets to open up. THIS SOLUTION goes to the heart of the soil crisis and food security problem we have today.

