Silver Deposit Certificate Offered by The Tontine Cafe

A new approach to one of silver ownership's biggest problems: knowing what it's worth and how to sell it fairly

Owning silver can be easy; valuing it and selling it is often the hard part. Whether it has been collected over many years or inherited through an estate, silver owners frequently face a market where pricing is opaque, retail values differ sharply from wholesale offers, and dealers often profit most by buying low and reselling into the inter-dealer market.

In the coin and precious-metals trade, that pricing gap is well known. Greysheet Bid and Ask may be relatively close on marketable items, but published retail guide prices can sit meaningfully above actual dealer-buy levels—especially for common or slow-moving material. For many owners, the result is uncertainty: they may know they possess value, but not what that value really is in a sale.

The Silver Deposit Certificate from The Tontine Cafe is designed to address that problem directly.