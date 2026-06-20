Silver Deposit Certificate Offered by The Tontine Cafe

A new approach to one of silver ownership's biggest problems: knowing what it's worth and how to sell it fairly
Owning silver can be easy; valuing it and selling it is often the hard part. Whether it has been collected over many years or inherited through an estate, silver owners frequently face a market where pricing is opaque, retail values differ sharply from wholesale offers, and dealers often profit most by buying low and reselling into the inter-dealer market.
In the coin and precious-metals trade, that pricing gap is well known. Greysheet Bid and Ask may be relatively close on marketable items, but published retail guide prices can sit meaningfully above actual dealer-buy levels—especially for common or slow-moving material. For many owners, the result is uncertainty: they may know they possess value, but not what that value really is in a sale.
The Silver Deposit Certificate from The Tontine Cafe is designed to address that problem directly.
The program will be offered through a web form where silver holders can itemize their holdings and upload images for review.
Participants can choose how they want to be paid out:
- Silver bars
- Cash
- Deposit into a money-market account
- Payment in Bitcoin
They can also specify whether they want responses from local buyers, national buyers, or both.
Local buyers are often the best option for sellers who want to work with nearby coin shops and bring in their holdings for a final in-person assessment. In many cases, coin shops may also offer anonymous cash payout if requested during the appointment.