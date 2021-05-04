Signs That Elders Should Consider An Electric Toilet Lift

Toilet lifts prevent injuries and keep you safe from trouble when toileting. Here are some signs that it might be time to consider a Dignity Lift brand Toilet Lift.

You use a walker to move around. You have difficulty squatting low enough to sit on the toilet. You have difficulty getting up from the couch, dinner table, or any other chair. You have had or are planning to have knee or hip replacement surgery. You have ever been close to being "stuck on the toilet" You installed a taller toilet seat but are suffering from constipation. You installed a taller toilet seat and your legs fall asleep. You want to remain living at home, but your legs need a little help in the bathroom. You would prefer to remain at home instead of moving to a full-time care facility.

Consider the above reasons when deciding to purchase a Dignity Lifts Toilet Lift for your home. Toilet lifts are far more affordable than hiring a full time caregiver or moving to an assisted living facility. They allow you to keep your dignity and independence.

