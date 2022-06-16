Show Off Your Expertise Female Business Women

You might be the most brilliant financial advisor a businesswoman has ever hired, but how will your market know it?

Do you blog about investing?

Do you share tax tips with your social media followers?

Do you offer free advice in a select group of private forums?

Of course you do. But that's not enough.

In order to be seen as the extraordinary expert you are—especially by the media you're trying to woo—you have to dig deeper, and not just with your content and advice.

You have to also "look the part."

Now, that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on professional headshots (although you should have a selection of high-resolution photos available), but it does mean you need a clear, quality brand.

Get a Professional Website Makeover

Your website and blog are often the first thing a reporter, producer or other media pro is going to see. What story does yours tell?

If your site is old, and still sports that logo you created in PowerPoint, it might be time for a makeover.

Just as you can't command top dollar as a coach if you're still "making do" with a free Wix website, you won't attract the attention of top media outlets if you don't look the part as an expert. Invest in:

A quality theme or—if you can swing it—a custom branded website.

A professionally designed logo.

A well-written media page featuring several high-resolution headshots.

With these pieces in place, any media pro will instantly know he or she is in the right place.

Invest in Writers and Editors

Even an active, engaging blog filled with great advice will look unprofessional if it's riddled with spelling and grammar errors.

We're not all natural-born writers, so if you struggle to convey your message in text, invest in a great writer or editor. He or she will make you look like the expert you are, and leave no doubt about your suitability for a media outlet's audience.

When it comes to gaining the media attention you deserve, it pays to take a look at your business from an outsider's perspective. Are you presenting yourself in the most professional light? Does your message match your branding? When you get this right, the media will flock to you, rather than you chasing them.