Should Facebook be broken up?

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Facebook officials are misbehaving, according to many members of Iranian American



communities.





Every day, it seems, we get another complaint of injustice and horrible decisions made by Facebook regarding Iranians with their current crisis in Iran and abroad.





When on February 4, 2004, Facebook launched its website, the world, particularly the Iranian nation, welcomed the much-needed social connections.

My personal experiences with Facebook have been far from ordinary or fair.



Under the pretext of being "against our community," Facebook deleted one account of 2,600,another of 700, and yet the third account of 550 Facebook friends I joyfully accumulated in years.





Were all these people a threat to the "Facebook Community?"





Facebook is essential to world social networking and should not be hostage to one man's unsound policy.





I'm far from the first to call for breaking up Facebook, taking the "absolute" power from one dictatorial man, and allowing others to continue on an impartial basis.





Many Iranians believe Facebook should be broken and its components reorganized into more functional groupings.

George H. Hassanzadeh is an author and U.S. Army veteran living in California.