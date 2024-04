From: Edward Segal -- 'Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them' Washintgon DC , DC Wednesday, April 17, 2024

President Harry Truman was down and nearly out in 1948. Then he went on campaign whistle-stop tour of America and beat the odds. TV eye candy is one thing, but seeing a president in the flesh connects far better, and connection is what's needed to win. In this epside of "Keeping Democracy Alive," Edward Segal, author of "Whistle Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them," tells why and how the great theater of a train tour of America could uniquely generate public support for President Joe Biden and help re-elect him.



Over the past two centuries, hundreds of politicans have conducted whistle-stop campiagn train tours to reach and connect with millions of people at thousands of depot and trackside rallies in the country's smallest towns and largest cities.



Will President Biden be the next politican to take advantage of this effective campaign tactic? About Edward Segal Edward Segal is the nation's top expert on the history of campaign trains, and their impact of elections, politics, journalism, and culture. He is one of the few people who has planned a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour and served as a campaign manager, press secretary, and aide to Democratic and Republican presidential and congressional candidates.