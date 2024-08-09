Shining a Light Through Darkness

Marilyn L Redmond Shares Her Story

On The National Digest

https://thenationaldigest.com/shining-a-light-through-darkness-a-journey-of-hope-and-healing-marilyn-redmond/

In a world often overshadowed by darkness. There are individuals who shine so brightly that their light becomes a beacon of hope for others. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, ABH, IBRT, is one such individual; her story is not just about overcoming adversity but about embracing the capacity for hope within and sharing it with the world.

Through her work as a counselor, medium, speaker, spiritual minister, and author, Marilyn has touched countless lives, offering a path to healing and enlightenment. Her journey from a life of trauma and struggle to one of profound spiritual awakening and service to others is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love. Her story reveals the path to a life in reality. Love is reality.

The National Digest, an online newspaper is featuring Marilyn L. Redmond with her story and books that bring answers to your life from her life experiences. Her speaking, counseling, and work is all about being within finding the real you hidden. After growing beyond the difficulties, abuse, and trauma in her past, she has answers today to move into a higher perception to enjoy the "present" rather than relieving the past dilemmas.

Within your heart is that love and moving from your ego messages into the loving messages from you hear bring gratitude, compassion, and love into your daily life. Her writings explain the process, tools, and inner work needed to become your real self living in the love of the universe.

The story in the National Digest has stories of her helping people find a happier life. We are here to enjoy life and have fun in a beautiful world created for our enjoyment and delight. This is our inheritance and belongs to everyone.

She just completed her 11th book, "A Spark of Truth" which is on Amazon. The link to all her books is https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Rev.+Marilyn+L.+Redmond&i=digital-text&crid=8MUSPYY42KU8&sprefix=rev.+marilyn+l.+redmond%2Cdigital-text%2C156&ref=nb_sb_noss

Marilyn has 195 YouTubes, produced and hosted two radio programs, has two monthly columns. She paints portraits of angels, family, and pets by commission. Her art is included in her books Her website is Angelicasgifts.com

The Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment internationally distributes Marilyn's books to prisons. She is in "Who's Who in America" and in "Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executives". Her volunteer work includes supporting through correspondence with a person in prison. Formerly Marilyn taught in the public schools until retirement.

Her journey reveals the secrets to life and living in reality with love in health, wholeness, happiness, and prosperity; it is available to everyone. Experiencing addictions, mental illness, PTSD, childhood and adult domestic violence are a few of the problems that became Marilyn's laboratory to understand the dynamics of life and living.