Sheila English Debuts First Full-Length Novel in her Award-Winning Adam Frankenstein Collection

"Adam's story looks at the very definition of humanity and of what truly defines the meaning of the word monster."

San Francisco, CA—Sheila English expands her Adam Frankenstein universe to include her first novel in the series after winning numerous awards for her comics and short story collections featuring the popular monster. The Deadly Pieces: An Adam Frankenstein U.S. Marshal Novel is a supernatural thriller and horror, following Adam Frankenstein on an undercover mission.

"The author's vivid descriptions and attention to detail bring the scenes to life, immersing the reader in a dark and atmospheric world."—Holly Irish, Blogger and Amazon Reviewer

Falling into her pre-established short story collection, The Deadly Pieces follows Adam Frankenstein as he goes undercover as a U.S. Marshal to capture an elusive scientist. His world soon collides with U.S. Marshal Rebecca Hughes: she knows the world of men, he knows the world of monsters, and he will do anything to protect her from it.

"Sheila English's gothic horror is entrancing. English takes Shelley's monster to new places and into a completely original character." —Winston Crutchfield, Amazon Review 5-Stars

The series, which falls under the larger universe of Mary Shelley's League of Supernatural Hunters, offers a new twist on classic horror creatures. In Adam Frankenstein's world, the authors of those classic tales are monster hunters who use fiction novels to disseminate information to other hunters around the world. The Deadly Pieces picks up after Mary Shelley's death, as Adam Frankenstein finds himself picking up contract work after leaving Shelley's League.

"A thrilling mystery with a thread of gothic darkness, and flair for finding monsters lurking in plain sight."—Reader's Entertainment Magazine

The book trailer for The Deadly Pieces is available on YouTube.





Sheila English is an award-winning author, with her collection of short stories introducing Adam Frankenstein having been well-received by readers. Search for a Soul won a Reader's Choice Award, and her comic book Adam Frankenstein: Dog Fight won a Literary Titan Award.

The Deadly Pieces: An Adam Frankenstein U.S. Marshal Novel, ISBN 9798889922124, $9.25 Paperback, $3.99 Kindle, 264 Pages, Reader's Entertainment, 2023. Available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.SheilaEnglish.com.

About Sheila English: Sheila is an award-winning independent comic book creator, short story writer, and script writer. She is also a director and producer, winning multiple Telly and Davey awards among others. She trademarked the term "Book Trailer" in 2003 and started COS Productions, the world leader in producing book trailers, author interviews, and other book-related content. Sheila has worked on projects with Christine Feehan, George R.R. Martin, R.L. Stine, Jonathan Maberry, Cassandra Clare, Capstone Entertainment/DC Comics, Marvel Comics & Sourcebooks, National Geographic, Jennifer L. Armentrout, Christopher Paolini, and many more. Sheila lives in the redwood forests of northern California near the ocean with her husband and five dogs.

Media Contact: To arrange an interview with Sheila English contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 248-705-2214.