Shape-Shifting Thriller, The Stolen Face, Explores Identity and Power in Paranormal Suspense Series

Third Installment of Face Thief Series Available in Multiple Formats Including Amazon Select, EPUB, Audiobook, and Library Distribution

P.A. Farrell, acclaimed author and clinical psychologist, releases The Stolen Face, the third book in the gripping Face Thief paranormal suspense series. This fast-paced thriller explores what happens when the power to become anyone falls into the wrong hands.

The Stolen Face follows Morgan Hayes, a private investigator with an extraordinary secret—she can touch certain mirrors and borrow other people's faces. For two years, Morgan believed she was alone in possessing this ability, using it to help people escape dangerous situations. But when a series of impossible bank robberies strikes Cedar Falls, Morgan discovers she's not the only shape-shifter. Someone is using the same ability to steal identities and destroy lives.

"This book examines the fundamental question of identity," says Farrell. "When anyone can become anyone else, how do we define who we really are? Morgan's journey isn't just about catching a criminal—it's about understanding the responsibility that comes with extraordinary power."

The novel tackles contemporary themes of identity theft, surveillance, and trust through the lens of paranormal suspense. As Morgan works with Detective Ray Carter to catch the rogue shifter Diane Walsh, she uncovers a secret underground community of people like herself—some dedicated to helping others, and some willing to exploit their abilities for personal gain.

Drawing on her background as a clinical psychologist, Farrell creates psychologically complex characters whose supernatural abilities reflect deeper questions about authenticity, morality, and the masks people wear in everyday life. The book features strong female protagonists, diverse characters, and explores themes of friendship, loyalty, and ethical choices.

The Stolen Face is written in Farrell's signature accessible style, making paranormal suspense engaging for readers with varying educational backgrounds. The fast-paced plot, authentic dialogue, and emotionally resonant characters appeal to fans of urban fantasy, thriller, and suspense genres.

Availability: The Stolen Face is available through multiple platforms:

• Amazon Select (Kindle edition with KU availability)

• EPUB format for all major retailers

• Audiobook edition

• Library distribution through Draft2Digital

About the Face Thief Series: The Face Thief series follows Morgan Hayes as she navigates a world where shape-shifters live in secret among ordinary people. Each book can be read as a standalone thriller while contributing to Morgan's ongoing journey of discovery about her abilities and the hidden community of shifters worldwide.

About P.A. Farrell: P.A. Farrell is a clinical psychologist and prolific author who writes accessible fiction and non-fiction for diverse audiences. Under her pen name, she has created multiple series including paranormal suspense novels, mental health guides, and flash fiction collections. Her background in psychology informs her character development and emotionally authentic storytelling. Farrell is committed to creating literature that serves working-class readers with compelling narratives and practical insights.