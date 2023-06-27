Serial Killer’s Mind Revealed in Hidden Diaries, Freeway Killer Bill Bonin’s Personality was Clever, Remorseless, Twisted

Los Angeles, CA—The authors of Without Redemption, a detailed historical biography about Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, were shocked to find Bonin's hand-written jailhouse diaries amongst the 40 boxes of official documents gifted to them. These diaries pertained to several months after his final arrest and before his trial in November-December 1981. Bonin also wrote down each murder story, 22 in all, which served to shed light on many previously unknown aspects of the Bonin Freeway Killer cases.

Along with giving the reader a view into the inner workings of Bonin's mind, the diary/murder stories allowed the authors to solve two 40-year homicide and other Freeway Killer mysteries. But that was only a small part of the documents and experiences which allowed the authors to fully explain how and why Bonin morphed from innocent child to sexual predator and thence to uncaring serial killer.

Three other aspects were key: 1) Co-author Vonda Pelto, a Clinical Psychologist who met with Bonin and two of his accomplices at LA Men's Jail, added her own experiences and opinions, 2) They had nearly all the documents related to Bonin's early arrests and nine-years spent in mental hospitals and prisons before the killings, 3) Over 400 newspaper articles mined from archives used to fill in the blanks and explain what the public knew and didn't know, and which government agencies were lying to them.

They result is one of the most detailed serial killer historical biographies ever written, one that starts before Bonin's birth and ends with his execution at San Quentin in 1996.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice shows Bonin convincing others to kill with him, luring unsuspecting victims into his Death Van and dealing with lawyers, judges, doctors, probation officers, friends, co-workers, prison bureaucrats, witnesses, detectives, prosecutors, jailhouse snitches, fellow inmates and more. The diaries reveal Bonin carefully analyzing situations from many different angles while dealing with his heinous crimes, regrets and memories.

