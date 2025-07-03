Serial Killer Bio Used Confidential Files to Create Detailed Serial Bio Like No Other, Has Garnered International Audience

Los Angeles, CA—Rarely do biographers of serial killers have access to 40 boxes of police investigative documents with which to construct a story, documents they should never have possessed. A retired Los Angeles detective handed them over and it took the author's years to organize and decipher all the contents to create Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.

Bonin, who killed 22 boys in ten months throughout Southern California, wrote his murder confession stories in long-hand on legal pads supplied by his lawyer. Every murder was chronicled in detailed as a means of possibly avoiding the death penalty and getting a book deal, neither endeavor was successful. In addition, jailhouse diaries give a fascinating day-by-day look the crucial months leading up to his first murder trial in Los Angeles, when shady deals and backroom conspiracies were afoot.

All these files were hidden away for 40 years when unearthed and employed to create a serial killer bio unlike any other, one that has found an international audience.

Without Redemption solves two 40 year old murder mysteries and brought closure to a Southern California family who learned the fate of their teenage son after he vanished over four decades ago. In another case, Troy Kendrick finally learned from Bonin's diaries the true story of how his little brother, Darin, was kidnapped, tortured and brutally murdered with an ice pick in his ear, driven there by Bonin's friend, Vernon Butts.

Bonin, who recruited five people to help him kill 22 boys from August 1979 to June 1989, transformed from abused child to warrior in Vietnam to aggressive sexual predator to unrepentant serial killer. His psychological evolution is analyzed by co-author Vonda, Pelto, a Clinical Psychologist who had many sessions with him before and after he was on trial in Los Angeles.

One complimentary book review came from Paul Cheston, a respected UK crime reporter and author of The Babes in the Woods Murders: The Shocking True Story of How Child Murderer Russell Bishop was Finally Brought to Justice. A 'specialist' court reporter for the Evening Standard, beginning in 1993, Cheston signed on with the Standard in 1988 after sharpening his skills at the Diss Express and Press Association. A reporter for 23 years at one of the most famous courts in the world, London's Old Bailey, Paul hung up his notepad in 2016 and was given an open court sendoff attended by a host of senior judges, barristers and fellow journalists.

The first review below is from Paul Cheston, followed by some of the best reviews of Without Redemption which are on Amazon.

Unique & Amazing Serial Killer Biography

I would unreservedly recommend Without Redemption as the most profound analysis of a serial killer I have read.

It is based on unprecedented access to probation, medical, psychiatric reports, police statements and court documents, and, as an author and journalist, I know how difficult, nay impossible, it is to gain access to such a treasure trove of detail and insight.

But most importantly it has the unique perspective of Vonda Pelto's own interviews with Bonin and his accomplices and the mass killer's own handwritten diaries.

The authors spare no one in exposing how Bonin was allowed to game the system and names of those professionals and institutions which put their own vested interests ahead of their duty to have him locked up long before he even started his killing spree.

Michael Butler has a light writing style which keeps the pace moving briskly and never loses the balance between explaining why Bonin killed and the devastating impact of this need to kill on the victims and their families.

5 Stars—Wonderful book about a very disturbing serial killer case

This book was written by Dr. Vonda Pelto, who is a psychologist hired to give help and support to the high profile inmates of the Los Angeles County Jail after one of William Bonin's aka The Freeway Killer's codefendants committed suicide while awaiting trial for participating in six murders with William Bonin. After that happened they immediately hired Dr. Pelto to help give the high profile inmates by listening to them and she prevented any more high profile inmates from taking their own lives.

5 Stars—Inside the mind of a serial killer!

Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2023, Verified Purchase

Wow this is an amazing book written by a someone who got into the soul of a killer. I loved this book, though I may have difficulty sleeping tonight!

5 Stars—All the Makings of Compelling Serial Killer Movie or Mini-Series

Without Redemption sets itself apart from other serial killer bios with the sheer volume of factual detail, one which reads like historical biographies of famous leaders. Freeway Killer Bill Bonin's whole life is laid out and this allows the authors to carefully track his 30-year journey/descent into murderous depravity. I have worked on a number of productions about serial killers and murderers most recently "The Patient" staring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleason for FX Productions, and this book has all the elements for a compelling movie, mini-series or docudrama.

First, you have Bonin's detailed diaries/written confessions which give an inside view of everything; Second, the co-author, Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., having ersatz counseling and confession sessions with three of the six Freeway Killers in jail; Third, reams of documentary evidence about Bonin's childhood, war service, years in mental hospitals and prisons followed by the months leading up to the murder spree. Next are Bonin's carefully written stories of the 22 killings all over Southern California, the journalists reporting on his activities and the detectives chasing him.

Then, after his arrest everyone jumps in the pool together to hash out the penultimate act. Cases are getting built, deals negotiated and more suspects pursued. Political backstabbing, deception, lying and coverups, which is followed by Bonin's huge trial and the final curtain in this tragic drama.

Generous use of newspaper stories fill in the gaps and the whole book moves rapidly forward without too much lollygagging. 'Without Redemption' is as close to a complete serial killer historical biography that one might find.

5 Stars—Co-author Vonda Pelto is Actually a Player in This Serial Killer Bio

My surprise in this book was how co-author, Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., actually participated in the story about the life of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin---she dealt with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working at Los Angeles Central Jail. Pelto had numerous sessions with all three, and other horrible serial killers, and had to listen to their ghastly stories, told in some ways to see her reactions and in other ways to relive their crimes. Her disgust is evident, but she hides it during discussions with Bonin, Miley, and Munro, where they all talked about murders in detail.

Aside from that 'Without Redemption' is interesting because it is the story of one person's slow march to becoming an unfeeling monster. It was scary how the killing took over his life, kind of like Gollum in 'Lord of the Rings', it simply swallowed him up.

The authors really packed in the factual stories of Bonin's life, from birth all the way through months and months of day-to-day events after his arrest, when the system was gearing up and he was trying to make a deal to avoid the death penalty. This part of the book is when very public events are analyzed from inside and outside, and where big surprises pop up.

A thoroughly fascinating and engaging read.

Without Redemption is currently available in paperback Amazon, Kobo and Google Play and has found interested readers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

