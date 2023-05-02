Serial Killer Bio Has Intl. Audience, ‘Without Redemption’ Garners Fans in UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany & Sweden

Los Angeles, CA—One of the most detailed serial killer historical biographies ever written, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, continues to find an international audience with recent sales in UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany and Sweden. While taking place in Los Angeles of the early 1980s, this famous case of Bonin and company still fascinates those interested in notorious true crime stories. One recent purchaser, from New Zealand, requested multiple autographed copies of Without Redemption and Vonda Pelto's first book, Without Remorse: The Story of the Woman Who Kept Los Angeles' Serial Killers Alive.

Interest in serial killers takes on many forms; for example, some people are keen to learn about methods of operation, while others want to know about the psychopathology of these callously brutal individuals. Many serial killer biographies often lack the full story, one that truly delves into the nooks, crannies and blind alleys of how a particular serial killer was created, how they ended at such a place and were able to perform such awful crimes.

Without Redemption is amazingly unique for reasons listed below:

The authors had access to thousands of pages of official investigative documents going back to before Bill Bonin was born. These included detailed court, mental health and prison documents which chronicled the 9 years Bonin spent dealing with those institutions from 1969 to 1979. Also included are Bonin's personal jailhouse diaries/confession murder stories which he wrote in the months after his final arrest and before he went to trial, a time when deals were being made and homicide detectives, prosecutors, defense attorneys, defendants and the press were all mixing it up. Personal Interviews with co-author Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. of Bonin and two of his accomplices, Jim Munro and Greg Miley. These were conducted as a Clinical Psychologist working inside the high security wing of the Los Angeles Men's Central Jail. She was told about multiple murders in graphic detail and other interesting stories.

What is Without Redemption:



The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.



Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, Paperback ISBN: 979-8841931249, Hard Cover ISBN: 979-8844477775.

