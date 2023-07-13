Serial Killer Bio Grabs European Fans & Reviews, Sales in UK, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Los Angeles, CA—Recently called the "most profound analysis of a serial killer I have read," by respected UK crime reporter and author Paul Cheston, Without Redemption has seen sales throughout Europe, North America and down under in Australia and New Zealand. One reader, in New Zealand, personally requested multiple copies autographed by co-authors Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler.

Cheston, author of The Babes in the Woods Murders and a first rate court reporter at London's Old Bailey for 23 years, went on to write this, "Michael Butler has a light writing style which keeps the pace moving briskly and never loses the balance between explaining why Bonin killed and the devastating impact of this need to kill on the victims and their families."

A reader from Southern California, who had worked on a number of serial killer productions, wrote this, "Freeway Killer Bill Bonin's whole life is laid out and this allows the authors to carefully track his 30-year journey/descent into murderous depravity. I have worked on a number of productions about serial killers and murderers, and this book has all the elements for a compelling movie, mini-series or docudrama."

What sets Without Redemption apart from other serial killer biographies is the voluminous amounts of raw material the authors had at their disposal. They are as follows:

1) Bonin's jailhouse diaries/confession murder stories, which helped solve two 40-year-old homicides mysteries and dispelled myths about Bonin and the Freeway Killer cases.

2) Co-author Vonda Pelto's sessions, as a Clinical Psychologist, with Bonin and two accomplices before, during and after his Los Angeles trial.

3) Official reports and court documents from the nine years spent in California mental hospitals and prisons from 1969-78.

4) Complete transcripts from the December 1980 Detective Confessions interviews and trial.

5) Over 400 newspaper articles from all over the United States.

6) Investigative documents and records about Bonin's traumatic childhood Vietnam combat tour.

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice has the distinction of also helping to identify how one day, in the midst of the ten-month murder spree, changed everything to follow. Quite by accident, primarily because of Bonin's diaries and murder stories, the authors discovered that on March 24, 1980 four key players crossed paths and altered future events dramatically. In addition, that day ushered in the motives of love, revenge and spite into the final disposition of many Freeway Killer cases.

Without Redemption is currently available on Amazon, Kobo and Google Play and has found interested readers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

