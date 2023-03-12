Serial Killer Bill Bonin’s Hidden Diaries Reveal Complex Person, One with Contradictions, Doubts & Intellect

Los Angeles, CA—About 20 years ago a former investigator gave Vonda Pelto, a Clinical Psychologist who has sessions with many serial killers at LA Men's Central Jail, over 40 boxes of documents related to the famous Bill Bonin Freeway Killer cases. Within those boxes were copies of Bonin's jailhouse diaries and murder confession stories, a storehouse of new information about Bonin's activities, murder accomplices and the crucial months after his arrest.

Those diaries, along with thousands of official documents, formed the basis for one of the most detailed serial killer historical biographies ever written, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.

All the assumptions about Bonin the son, brother, friend and murderer have been altered with the publication of Without Redemption, co-written by Pelto and Michael B. Butler. A number of long held beliefs, about all the Freeway Killer cases, were corrected or have been revealed for the first time. For example, the new info provided by Bonin solved two 40-year homicide mysteries and identified how one day during the murder spree, March 24, 1980, changed everything to follow.

During the many months after his arrest, while various bureaucratic machinations were grinding out behind the scenes, Bonin's writing showed him to be a keen observer of human nature with a cunning intellect, a man with deeply conflicted feelings and an interesting sense of humor. His ability to analyze situations involving multiple players, while reading and telegraphing their reactions, reveals Bonin to be smart, clever and devious.

What is Without Redemption:



The book was written on a number of parallel tracks that constantly intersect:

First, it is the most detailed historical biography ever written about Bill Bonin, the notorious Freeway Killer responsible for murdering 22 teenage boys over ten-months in 1979-80.



Second, it is a psychological roadmap which charts the evolution of Bonin's personality from abused child to sexual predator to serial killer. This is accomplished using documents from his childhood, war service, multiple California government mental health and penal institutions, witness testimony and the expertise of Clinical Psychologist Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., who had many sessions with Bonin and two of his accomplices while working in Los Angeles Men's Central Jail.



Third, it is a narrative which, using long hidden documents, reveals the inner workings of Bonin's mind, showing how he thought, felt, planned and viewed the world. The narrative displays Bonin, an abused high school dropout, cleverly manipulating lawyers, judges, doctors, social workers, friends, family, probation officers, government bureaucrats, detectives, journalists and, most tragically, the innocent victims of his rage.



Fourth, Without Redemption reveals the complex story of what happened after Bonin's final arrest, when so much was in flux and so many moving parts were swirling about. Archived investigative documents, collected from a variety of sources, brings to light a number of surprising, shocking, sad and even funny events from those ten tumultuous months from June 1980 to March 1981.

Finally, it is a book which solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day of crossroads and coincidences, in the midst of the murder spree, profoundly impacted many lives and future events.

The most detailed bio of serial killer Bill Bonin ever written using previously hidden documents.

How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

How & Why March 24, 1980 is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

About the Authors: Vonda Pelto, Ph.D., author of Without Remorse and co-author of Without Redemption, was born and raised in the small town of Needles, California, in the barren desert. Brought up in a strict Southern Baptist household, her sheltered childhood and family life meant Vonda was in for a rude awakening when she was hired for a unique job. After the unexpected January 1981 jailhouse suicide of Freeway Killer Vernon Butts, the Los Angeles County Mental Health & Sheriff's Departments needed a new strategy to prevent this from happening with any other high-profile inmates awaiting or standing trial.

Michael B. Butler, author of A World Flight Over Russia, is a professional photographer who has worked extensively in book, travel and corporate PR. His assignments documenting the 50th Anniversaries of Pearl Harbor and D-Day, flying around the world across Russia on the World Flight in July 1992, documenting a Pilgrimage to the Holy Land with 700 Christians in 2013 and multiple PR junkets to Ireland and Tahiti added ample materials to his media library.