Seniors Turn To Association Directory For Local Medicare Advantage Agents

A study conducted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance found that an increasing number of seniors utilize the organization's directory to connect with Medicare Advantage agents.

"Many consumers especially those turning 65 do not differentiate between the various Medicare options," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. "Agents understand there are Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage options. Consumers often refer to them all as simply Medicare."

The Association analyzed the data of several thousand consumers visiting the organization's online directory of Medicare insurance agents during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The special time period that ended December 7th is ideally suited for consumers searching for better Medicare Advantage and prescription drug options.

"Thousands of consumers utilized the Association's directory during this past AEP," Slome reports. "The vast majority were looking for a local source of Medicare Advantage plan information and comparisons."

In addition to the analysis, the Association received numerous reports from listed agents. "They reported multiple contacts as well as resulting sales of Medicare Advantage plans," Slome shares. "Consumers we spoke with told us that were confused by the multitude of television advertisements touting various Medicare options. They wanted someone they could trust and ideally speak directly with after the enrollment process was completed."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.