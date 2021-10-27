Seniors Should Review 2021 Medicare Star Ratings

Millions of seniors should check the Medicare Star Ratings for the coverage during Open Enrollment recommends by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Did your Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plans score five stars or did it get two?" asks Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "Checking the rating can tell you so much about whether you have good coverage for the coming year."

Medicare's annual open enrollment period commenced October 15. During the next few short weeks, those with Medicare Advantage plans and stand-along Medicare drug plans (Part D) have an incredible opportunity to review coverage and change for the coming year.

"The 2021 Medicare Star Ratings are a great place to begin," Slome acknowledges. "For Medicare Advantage plans, the government measures up to 38 different categories. Ratings range from a low of one to a high of five. If your plan scored a two or three, there might be a good reason to shop around before you are locked in for another year."

The Association makes available the only free and completely private listing of local Medicare insurance agents. "Many seniors still like the personal one-on-one touch of meeting with or speaking to someone who knows the local landscape." The information can also be accessed via the government's website medicare.gov.

"Over 24 million Americans have a stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plan," Slome notes. "A significant number of plans did not score a four or five, the better ratings." AAMSI recently made available a free online tool that enables consumers to privately compare 2022 drug plan costs. "It is completely private to use and also incredibly simple," Slome notes. "Enter your prescription medications and the system will display 2022 plan options and costs."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare solutions. To access the Medicare drug plan comparison software, latest pricing data and the directory listing local Medicare agents, visit the Association's website at www.Medicaresupp.org