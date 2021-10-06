Selling Medicare Insurance Videos Offered By Association

A series of 28 presentations filmed at the 2021 National Medicare Insurance Sales Summit are being made available by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Featured speakers are some of the nation's top experts in selling Medicare solutions and Medicare lead generation," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Association that organized the annual national Medicare insurance conference. The 2021 National Medicare Insurance Summit took place last month in Chicago.

Sessions focused on information that can help agents and brokers were filmed at the event and are being made available for online viewing. "Topics ranged from the latest market overview examining the state of Medicare Advantage and Medigap markets to a simple how-to presentation explaining how to create a free Google business listing to generate more Medicare prospects," Slome notes.

In addition, the Medicare industry expert interviewed a number of the top industry sales pros as part of the organization's Tips From The Top video series. "The top Medicare agents attend the Association's annual conference and we take the opportunity to interview many of them," Slome adds. "It's powerful to hear from a Medicare agent with over 2,000 clients who shares how she effectively uses direct mail to generate more leads," Slome explains.

Information regarding the 2021 Medicare insurance sales videos can be accessed via the Association's website under the Agent Center tab. Access to watch short previews of selected sessions is available.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Insurance Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.