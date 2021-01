From: Timothy A. Dimoff -- High Risk Security Expert Akron , OH Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Security Expert Tips to Keep Businesses Safe on Inauguration Day Akron, Ohio, January 12, 2021... America is facing potential violence of an unprecedented nature on January 20 as Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next President of the United States. The threat of violence is very real and has the potential to touch Americans where they live and work. Protests are planned for every State Capital building around the country. In response to these threats and to help businesses and the general public to prepare, Timothy Dimoff, President of SACS Consulting, (www.sacsconsulting.com) a high-risk national security company, has issued these tips to help citizens and businesses prepare: Be aware of intelligence reports regarding potential violent circumstances that may take place in our State Capitals over the next one to two weeks.

Continue with your normal daily activities unless a warning is issued. This will happen in the event any aggressive behavior begins to take place.

In the event of actual protest action - stay completely away from the designated protest or any other areas of unrest, near or around state capital buildings, until it is announced that these areas are safe.

If you live in an area of potential violence or protests, make arrangements to temporarily stay with friends or family, or make temporary living arrangements elsewhere, outside of the area of potential protest during this time frame.

Businesses that are in these potential protest areas absolutely need to close down. They should physically secure their physical locations and consider hiring security to be stationed at each of their facilities 24/7 until the protest/dangers are over and things return to normal.

While there is no guarantee of complete safety and security, these steps can go a long way to help keep businesses and citizens safe and out of harm's way.