Sec. Kennedy, Invitation for Panel Discussion On RF & Wearables.

Since its establishment in 1998, the National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation (NTEF), a 501c3, non-profit organization, has focused on medical and environmental issues. The NTEF has been a strong advocate for raising awareness about the health risks linked to endogenous environmental exposures, including chemicals, Electro-magnetic Radiation (EMF) (5G, smart meters, WiFi, etc.), Radio Frequency Radiation (RF).

We are formally inviting you Secretary Kennedy to participate in a Wearables Panel Discussion in Las Vegas, Nevada, at a date and time that is convenient for you, we will arrange the venue.

This panel will be comprised of yourself, your experts on 'wearables/RF', along with the NTEF's experts on RF and wearables.

Secretary Kennedy when you were confirmed, the NTEF was overwhelmed with joy. Your perspectives on health were in harmony with ours. We subscribed to the Children's Health Defense (CHD) Foundation's daily newsletters and podcasts, as the information provided was both factual and essential. Especially since one of our expert advisors, David O. Carpenter, MD, did a few podcasts with you.

Secretary Kennedy during your confirmation hearing, you stated, 'that WiFi causes cancer, alters DNA, and leads to neurological issues'. [1]

Prior to suing the FCC, the CHD issued a statement, 'Robert Kennedy Jr., the Chairman of CHD, is dedicated to addressing the concerns regarding the excessive exposure of our children to 5G and wireless radiation'. [2]

On June 24, 2025, in a hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., revealed that his department plans to soon launch an advertising campaign encouraging Americans to use wearable health devices.

Secretary Kennedy, you have now contradicted everything that you had previously advocated for during your tenure as Chairman at CHD. For years, you criticized 5G, wireless technology, and cell phones, yet now, you are promoting the 'vision' of having everyone use wearables within the next four years.

The most significant action undertaken by CHD was their pivotal litigation, Children's Health Defense v. Federal Communications Commission, No. 21-1075 (D.C. Cir. 2022). Court Decision, United States Court of Appeals, FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA CIRCUIT. Argued January 25, 2021, Decided August 13, 2021. [3]

While still being the CHD Chairman and attorney for the case, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., remarked: 'The court's decision reveals the FCC and FDA as agencies that have become beholden to special interests, neglecting their responsibility to safeguard public health in pursuit of profits for the telecommunications sector'. [4]

Ironically, on June 26, 2025, the CHD Foundation, that Secretary Kennedy established, issued a statement regarding his 'vision', with Miriam Eckenfels, director of the Children's Health Defense (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program, stating:

'We do not share this vision." She continued, "On the contrary, we oppose governmental pressure to promote the extensive use of wearables. These devices present significant health risks, particularly to children, and they jeopardize privacy.

Wireless technologies, including wearables, are associated with clear and well-documented dangers. These devices emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation continuously in direct contact with the body for extended durations." [5]

All of these wearables will necessitate wireless connectivity through a smartphone, and this 'vision' marginalizes those affected by Electro-magnetic Hypersensitivity and Radio Frequency illnesses.

I would sincerely appreciate your acceptance of this invitation. With anticipation of an open and public discussion, surrounding the massive implementation of Internet of Things, regarding wireless medical technology and its impact upon human health.

